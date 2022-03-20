Implementation Design Principles
Implementation Design Principles (IDPs) provide structured guidance and advice on how to address challenging customer requirements as well as frequently asked questions occurring during the design and implementation phases of project. IDPs deliver these best practices by means of documents created in collaboration with our top implementation partners and SAP`s services and further "verified" by product
Why IDPS
To know more about why IDPs are required, check the blog post on Implementation Design Principles. Please provide feedback on this blog post.
Implementation Assets
SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central
Administration
Employee Central: Managing Alerts and Notifications
Employee Central: Implementation Considerations for a Phased Rollout
Employee Central: Recognizing Gender Diversity
Employee Central: Optimizing Business Rules for Select Business Scenarios (Updated)
Employee Central: Processing Mass Transactions (Updated)
SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Position Management: Design Considerations and Recommendations (Updated)
SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central: Job Information Entity Configuration Considerations
Integration
SAP Fieldglass and SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Integration: Solution Design and Implementation Considerations (Updated)
Manage Pay
Employee Central: Managing Pay Scale Based Salary Increases (Updated)
Employee Central: Managing Indirect Valuation of Pay Components (Updated)
Employee Central: Manage Pay Scale Progression (Updated)
Employee Central: Manage Payroll Relevant Data Changes (Updated)
Manage Employments
Employee Central: Managing Employments in SAP SuccessFactors Suite
Manage Localization
Employee Central Country Specific: Recording Work Permit Information with Different Document Formats
Employee Central Country Specific: Managing Legal and Union specific Dismissal Protection
Some country specific laws or union agreements, especially in LATAM countries for example in Brazil, An employee is protected from termination if he goes on certain types of leaves. Regardless of the reason why the employee is under this condition, whether legally or due to union agreement, the company is at risk of paying taxes and even court sanctions in case this process is not respected. The content of this IDP addresses a way to manage protection records based on time off events according to the criteria satisfied by the employee condition. This protection management covers both the creation and the inactivation of records automatically.
SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Integration to SAP Business Suite
Side-by-Side
Employee Central Side-by-Side: Deployment and Solution Architecture Considerations
Core Hybrid
Cross-System Workflow for SAP SuccessFactors Solutions (Updated)
Extending cross-system workflow for SAP SuccessFactors (New)
Employee Central Core Hybrid: Data and Process Distribution Details (Updated)
Employee Central Core Hybrid: Organization Structure Design Considerations (Updated)
The document explains the basics of organization management structures and describes the factors that influence organizational structure design. Difference structure designs are presented in this document with the advantages and disadvantages of each option including the recommendation of which option can be used and when.
Data Migration
Employee Central Core Hybrid: Migrating Contingent Workforce to EC
Employee Central Data Migration: Cutover Optimization Using Infoporter
Employee Central: Employee Data Migration Strategy and Implementation Considerations
SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Payroll
Employee Central Payroll
Employee Central Payroll: Migrating from ERP HCM Payroll to Employee Central Payroll
SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Payroll: lntegration to SAP S/4 HANA On-Premise
This document will review typical integration scenarios between SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Payroll and S/4 HANA for the available deployment options. It will enlist some of the best practices underlying these integration scenarios by explaining the critical configurations needed to run the processes seamlessly.
SAP SuccessFactors HCM Suite & People Analytics
SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting
SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting Management and Employee Central Integration
SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting: Guide to Leveraging Job Requisition OData APIs (New)
SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting: Guide to Leveraging Candidate and Job Application OData APIs (New)
SAP SuccessFactors HCM Suite Integration
SAP SuccessFactors Suite: Identity & Access Management (Updated)
This document describes the enablement of secure user access using single sign-on for customers with a landscape consisting of SuccessFactors in the cloud, on-premise consisting of SAP applications, SCP extensions, as well as other third-party applications. It also explains some of the single sign-on scenarios involving internal employees as well as externals/contractors, besides explaining the upcoming features and updates regarding Identity Authentication with SuccessFactors.
SAP SuccessFactors HCM: Configuration Life Cycle Management (Updated)
SAP SuccessFactors Compensation: Design and Integration of Different Salary Structures in One Global Compensation Template
SAP SuccessFactors People Analytics
SAP SuccessFactors People Analytics: Story Report Design & Implementation Considerations (Updated)
SAP SuccessFactors Learning
SAP SuccessFactors Learning: Setting up an Open Content Network Provider (Updated)
SAP SuccessFactors created the Open Content Network (OCN) framework to partner with Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) providers to provide content to SAP SuccessFactors Learning solution. SAP SuccessFactors partners can leverage the resources to build and deliver these learning courses at minimal cost and development efforts using a single implementation framework and a common set of APIs. This document helps to understand how different components in SAP SuccessFactors Learning are used to deliver courses hosted by different Open Content Network vendors in a customer landscape.
SAP SuccessFactors Learning: Impact of implementing SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central
SAP SuccessFactors Learning: Implementation Considerations for Efficient Security Design
SAP SuccessFactors Learning: Sustainable System Design
SAP SuccessFactors Learning: Employee Centered Learning Experience
SuccessFactors Learning is extremely flexible in terms of its configuration and can reflect the changing learning needs in customer’s organization, while still maintaining the essential functionality that customers need. This Implementation Design Principle document addresses design considerations to define a better user experience for the learners as well as make best use of the capabilities available to customers today to not only improving the learner experience but also meet business needs.
SAP SuccessFactors Onboarding
SAP SuccessFactors Onboarding: Furnish Equipment integration to External Application (Updated)
This document provides the equipment requisition process integration for Onboarding with any procurement or ticketing system. Onboarding offers the task of creating a request for equipment. Once the request is created, an intelligent service event is triggered. This event could be used for creating a request in the ticketing/procurement application.
SAP SuccessFactors Onboarding: Configuration Optimization Techniques
SAP SuccessFactors Onboarding Rehire Process
SAP SuccessFactors Onboarding: External HRIS Integration (SAP ERP HCM) (Updated)
SAP SuccessFactors Onboarding: Role-Based Permission Guidance
SAP SuccessFactors Time Management
SAP SuccessFactors Time Tracking: Clock In Clock Out Configuration and Integration Considerations (Updated)
Future-Ready Workforce
SAP SuccessFactors Opportunity Marketplace (Updated)
SAP SuccessFactors Talent Intelligence Hub (Updated)
Center of Capabilities
SAP SuccessFactors Platform, SAP SuccessFactors Work Zone & Integration
SAP SuccessFactors Integration with OpenText (Updated)
SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central, Recruiting Management, Onboarding, and Onboarding 1.0 customers who also use OpenText for their third-party document repository have the option to leverage Extended Enterprise Content Management by OpenText or SAP SuccessFactors Document Management Core by OpenText between SuccessFactors and OpenText. This IDP explores configurations and considerations when implementing this integration.
SAP SuccessFactors Integration: Integration Center and Cloud Integration
SAP SuccessFactors Integration: Best Practices using SAP SuccessFactors APIs for Custom Integrations
This document provides advice on the technical design of SuccessFactors custom integrations using OData APIs and Compound Employee APIs. It covers comprehensive guidelines for picking the right API for different use cases, delta and deletion handling, handling date/time data with API, batching API request, accessing workflow data and writing data into Employee Central.
SAP SuccessFactors Employee Data: Integration Best Practices and Considerations
SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central is a Core HR Information System which enables businesses to manage/maintain Organization, Job & Pay Structure data and Person & Employment data. This Implementation Design Principle describes best practices for extracting data from Employee Central in addition to security considerations when exchanging the data between SAP and Non-SAP Systems. It also explains the choice of Employee Identifier depending on the downstream system and landscape.
SAP SuccessFactors Integration Patterns – Bidirectional Identity Integration with Microsoft Azure Active Directory
This IDP focuses on the bidirectional integration aspects of identities between SAP SuccessFactors and Microsoft Active Directory(MS AD) and Microsoft Azure Active Directory(MS Azure AD). It explains how a customer landscape can evolve from SAP on-premise with SAP IDM to an integrated landscape with SAP SuccessFactors where MS AD, MS Azure AD and SAP Identity Authentication Service coexist.
SAP SuccessFactors Integration: Migrating SAP SuccessFactors API calls from Basic Authentication to oAuth2.0
SAP SuccessFactors Suite - Building Extensions Leveraging SAP BTP (New)
Platform
SAP SuccessFactors Suite: Instance Management to Support Project Implementation Lifecycle
SAP SuccessFactors Suite: Design and Implementation considerations for Role Based Permissions (Updated)
SAP SuccessFactors Reimagined Home Page: Key Considerations
SAP SuccessFactors Work Zone: Migration and Implementation Considerations
This Implementation Design Principle addresses some of the essential architecture, migration and implementation concepts to be considered while planning and executing an implementation of SAP SuccessFactors Work Zone.
SAP SuccessFactors Work Zone: Developing and Extending Content
This Implementation Design Principle document provides guidance on using SAP BTP Services (as part of SAP SuccessFactors Work Zone) to create new extensions and/or modify standard content as per customer’s needs.