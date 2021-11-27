SAP SuccessFactors
SAP SuccessFactors HCM is a truly global, AI-enabled suite of cloud HR solutions for core HR and payroll, talent management, HR analytics and workforce planning, employee experience management, and sales performance management that provides the foundation and flexibility required to improve every people experience, decision, and process across your entire business.
Get started with preparation for the 2H 2024 Production Release. Stay connected to the SuccessFactors Customer Community Product Release and Roadmap Information page.
The 2H 2024 Product Area Release Q&A Sessions are now OnDemand!. Please take a look at all the new features and functionality to come including AI-powered experiences!
NEW! Check out the new SAP Business AI for HR page! The SAP Business AI for HR provides a place to stay informed and up to date on the power of AI to cultivate a dynamic, inclusive, and future-ready workforce that is connected, data-driven, and employee-centric!
Implementation Design Principles (IDPs)
Implementation Design Principles (IDPs) provide structured guidance and recommendation of SAP SuccessFactors solution implementation by addressing challenging business requirements as well as frequently asked questions thus enabling a robust, efficient, and secure SAP SuccessFactors solution that meets customer needs. Please take a look at the Implementation Design Principles community page!
SAP SuccessFactors 2H 2024 Release Highlights Videos!
View these videos from SAP SuccessFactors experts, with the latest innovations and product release updates.
SAP SuccessFactors Work Zone Overview
SAP SuccessFactors Work Zone is a digital workplace that combines various applications across the enterprise into a single personalized touchpoint. Built on the SAP Business Technology Platform, it connects different systems from SAP as well as third party applications so employees can access everything they need at work.
SAP SuccessFactors Onboarding Resource Center
Whether SAP SuccessFactors is new to you or your organization, we are excited to welcome you to the SAP SuccessFactors Family! The role of the SAP Onboarding Center is to help you accelerate adoption of your SAP SuccessFactors solutions.
Explore our Onboarding Resource Center to discover best practices and resources to help you prepare for and achieve a quick and successful go-live with your SAP SuccessFactors solutions.
Join our Customer Onboarding webcasts, for an accelerated & successful implementation of SAP SuccessFactors solutions!
Join our monthly, live Customer Onboarding webcast to learn about the resources that can help achieve a quick and successful go-live with SAP SuccessFactors solutions. This is a must to get you started on a. successful journey with SAP SuccessFactors.
Product Documentation
SuccessFactors Support by Product
