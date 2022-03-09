Architecture Leading Practices
SAP SuccessFactors Architecture Leading Practice (ALP) is a set of recommended configuration decisions and guidance on topics associated with a SuccessFactors implementation, and are recommendations to drive positive outcomes based on intended system design, proven success from previous implementations, and avoidance of pitfalls. ALPs are aligned with Implementation Design Principles, SuccessFactors Process Library and Data Architecture and fit the SAP Model Company for HR framework.
Architectural Strategies
High-level strategic guidance related to crucial architectural topics that customers encounter during SAP SuccessFactors implementations.
SAP SuccessFactors & SAP S/4HANA
Guide customers with available options for HR with SAP S/4HANA On-Premise and Cloud versions.
Cross Module Process Interaction
Learn all cross-module process interactions available within each of these Process areas to achieve full value realization of the solution.
Employee Experience (Coming Soon)
ALP - Coming Soon
Analytics & Reporting
Leading practice for reporting, workforce analytics, and workforce planning tools in SAP SuccessFactors HCM Suite.