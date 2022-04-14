Integration for HCM

Important Integration & API Tools
Find key information, best practices, and training for API and Integration.
- Read the API & Integration Overview
- Discover and test SuccessFactors APIs and ready to use integration packages on the SAP Business Accelerator Hub
- Use the SAP Integration Suite to build powerful integrations with or start for simple use cases in the Integration Center
- Configure the triggering of Events in the Intelligent Service Center to enable event driven integration
- Start one of our new missions to dive deeper into SuccessFactors related integration topics or check our tutorials for BTP integration technologies on the SAP developer portal
- We also offer classes and learning programs on the SAP Learning Hub
- If needed, have your issues with SAP SuccessFactors integration scenarios analyzed in depth by SAP through a remote service.