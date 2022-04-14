Integration for HCM

Welcome to the integration for SAP SuccessFactors HCM suite page. Here you'll resources to integrate SAP SuccessFactors solutions with SAP and third-party data and processes.

Find key information, best practices, and training for API and Integration.

  • Start one of our new missions to dive deeper into SuccessFactors related integration topics or check our tutorials for BTP integration technologies on the SAP developer portal
  • We also offer classes and learning programs on the SAP Learning Hub
  • If needed, have your issues with SAP SuccessFactors integration scenarios analyzed in depth by SAP through a remote service.
Customer Stories

  1. BT Group: Connecting with colleagues through a digital experience BT Group aims to be the world’s most trusted connector of people, devices, and machines. To support this ambition and deliver a modernized, connected colleague experience, the company implemented SAP SuccessFactors HCM. Delivering on the moments that matter to colleagues is now a reality.
  2. Rizing: Improving Insights, Processes, and Experiences with SAP Solutions. Rizing, a Wipro Company, wants to help every client propel its digital transformation with SAP solutions. With an integrated technology landscape based on SAP SuccessFactors solutions, SAP Business Technology Platform, and SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, it has achieved this goal in its own enterprise, helping employees and the business thrive.  
  3. Indegene: Automating quality performance assessments to build high-performing teams Solutions. The integration of SuccessFactors and SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation (RPA) has yielded substantial technical advancement, resulting in a paradigm shift.
  4. Ottobock: Gaining stability, speed, and flexibility with an event-driven architecture. Ottobock is using an Event Driven Architecture (BTP Service: SAP Integration Suite, Advanced Event Mesh) to automatically distribute HR events in real time in all other systems, reducing risk, cutting HRIT effort, and strengthening compliance.

Browse SAP Integration Suite customer stories in the BTP customer explorer 

Get answers to your questions about integrating SAP SuccessFactors Solutions.

 

