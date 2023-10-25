Product Release & Road Map Information

View the upcoming planned Preview and Production Release dates. Note that the Preview deployment window is on Monday, outside of customer business hours on each specific Datacenter. This change has been introduced to reduce the need for weekend coverage for Preview upgrades. Production upgrades will remain over the weekends.

- First Half 2025 | Preview: April 14 | Production: May 16-18

- Second Half 2025 | Preview: October 13 | Production: November 14 - 16