Product Release & Road Map Information
Access all of your release resources in one place. Authentication may be required.
Release Schedule
View the upcoming planned Preview and Production Release dates. Note that the Preview deployment window is on Monday, outside of customer business hours on each specific Datacenter. This change has been introduced to reduce the need for weekend coverage for Preview upgrades. Production upgrades will remain over the weekends.
- First Half 2025 | Preview: April 14 | Production: May 16-18
- Second Half 2025 | Preview: October 13 | Production: November 14 - 16
Release Documents
Everything you need to know about the new features and functions.
- What’s New Viewer | 2H Available Now
- Release Highlights Brochure | 2H Available Now
- SAP SuccessFactors 2H 2024 | SAP News Center
- New AI Across SAP SuccessFactors HCM Suite | SAP News Center
Release Sessions
These webinars deliver helpful answers to questions related to the What’s New Viewer’s latest iteration. All 2H 2024 sessions are now available OnDemand!
- 2H 2024 Release Q&A Series Sessions | OnDemand Now!
- 1H 2025 Release Q&A Series | Coming Soon!
Release Videos
Check out these 2H 2024 release highlights videos, featuring SAP SuccessFactors product experts:
- 2H 2024 Release Highlights featuring Bianka Woelke
- SAP SuccessFactors 2H 2024 Release Highlights - User Experience
- SAP SuccessFactors 2H 2024 Release Highlights - Business AI
- SAP SuccessFactors 2H 2024 Release Highlights - Employee Central
- SAP SuccessFactors 2H 2024 Release Highlights - Talent Management
- SAP SuccessFactors 2H 2024 Release Highlights - Learning
- SAP SuccessFactors 2H 2024 Release Highlights - Global Benefits and Compensation
- SAP SuccessFactors 2H 2024 Release Highlights - Recruiting
- SAP SuccessFactors 2H 2024 Release Highlights - Time Management
Featured Release Posts
Read these articles to ensure you have all the updated information to prepare for the 2H release:
- SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central
- SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Payroll
- SAP SuccessFactors Global Benefits
- SAP SuccessFactors Time Management
- SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting
- SAP SuccessFactors Onboarding
- SAP SuccessFactors Work Zone
- SAP SuccessFactors Performance & Goals
Additional Release Resources
Road Map Explorer
At-a-glance overview of longer-term plans to introduce essential improvements.
Patches
See upcoming patch windows, review recent enhancements to fix bugs and improve system stability.
Innovation Alerts
Enablement resources on product-related changes that have impact or require action.
Product Forum
If you have a question about a product or feature in the release, please add your question to the Human Capital Management Q&A (Forum) and choose the appropriate SAP Managed Tag.