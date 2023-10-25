Product Release & Road Map Information

Access all of your release resources in one place. Authentication may be required.

Release Schedule

View the upcoming planned Preview and Production Release dates. Note that the Preview deployment window is on Monday, outside of customer business hours on each specific Datacenter. This change has been introduced to reduce the need for weekend coverage for Preview upgrades. Production upgrades will remain over the weekends.

- First Half 2025 | Preview: April 14 | Production: May 16-18

- Second Half 2025 | Preview: October 13 | Production: November 14 - 16

Release Documents

Everything you need to know about the new features and functions.

- What’s New Viewer | 2H Available Now

- Release Highlights Brochure | 2H Available Now

- SAP SuccessFactors 2H 2024 | SAP News Center

- New AI Across SAP SuccessFactors HCM Suite | SAP News Center

Release Sessions

These webinars deliver helpful answers to questions related to the What’s New Viewer’s latest iteration. All 2H 2024 sessions are now available OnDemand!

- 2H 2024 Release Q&A Series Sessions | OnDemand Now!

- 1H 2025 Release Q&A Series | Coming Soon!

Release Videos

Check out these 2H 2024 release highlights videos, featuring SAP SuccessFactors product experts:

- 2H 2024 Release Highlights featuring Bianka Woelke

- SAP SuccessFactors 2H 2024 Release Highlights - User Experience

- SAP SuccessFactors 2H 2024 Release Highlights - Business AI

- SAP SuccessFactors 2H 2024 Release Highlights - Employee Central

- SAP SuccessFactors 2H 2024 Release Highlights - Talent Management

- SAP SuccessFactors 2H 2024 Release Highlights - Learning

- SAP SuccessFactors 2H 2024 Release Highlights - Global Benefits and Compensation

- SAP SuccessFactors 2H 2024 Release Highlights - Recruiting

- SAP SuccessFactors 2H 2024 Release Highlights - Time Management

Featured Release Posts

Read these articles to ensure you have all the updated information to prepare for the 2H release:

- SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central

- SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Payroll

- SAP SuccessFactors Global Benefits

- SAP SuccessFactors Time Management

- SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting

- SAP SuccessFactors Onboarding

- SAP SuccessFactors Learning

- SAP SuccessFactors Work Zone

- SAP SuccessFactors Performance & Goals

- SAP SuccessFactors Career and Talent Development

Issues

- Notable Fixed Issues | 2H Available Now

- Known Issues | 2H Available Now

Additional Release Resources

- Customer Influence

- FOR VSAAS CUSTOMERS

- SAP SPM 2025 Release Schedule

- Subscribe to the Release newsletter

Road Map Explorer

At-a-glance overview of longer-term plans to introduce essential improvements.

View >>

Patches

See upcoming patch windows, review recent enhancements to fix bugs and improve system stability.

Explore >>

Innovation Alerts

Enablement resources on product-related changes that have impact or require action.

Discover >>

Product Forum

If you have a question about a product or feature in the release, please add your question to the Human Capital Management Q&A (Forum) and choose the appropriate SAP Managed Tag.

- Human Capital Management Q&A (Forum)

Need Additional Help?

- Engage with product support here.

- Looking for the latest end-user system requirements?

- For other types of inquiries, review additional resources at SAP.

