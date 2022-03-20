Training & Expert Accreditation (SFX) – FAQs
For SAP SuccessFactors Customers: Have a question about SAP SuccessFactors Training, SAP SuccessFactors Administrator Learning Center (SFALC), or the SAP SuccessFactors Expert Accreditation (SFX) program for customers? You’re in the right place! Start here to find answers to our most frequently asked questions.
SFALC Content
SAP SuccessFactors Admin Training materials are updated twice a year to accommodate the changes in product releases. For direct links to product Admin training, see the SAP SuccessFactors HCM Training Materials Guide.
It depends on what method of training customers choose and their familiarity with the system and training content. SAP SuccessFactors Administrator Learning Center (SFALC) training content is entirely self-paced. Hiring a private, on-site team or taking the Live Virtual courses could take 1-5 days. The exam itself takes many eXperts around 1 hour to complete.
Project Team Orientation
- Project Team Orientations (PTOs) prepare Key Stakeholders and Decision Makers for upcoming configuration workshops and business process decisions with the implementation consultant.
- PTOs should take place around the time of the project kickoff.
- PTOs provide a knowledge transfer on core product functionality and enable participants to think about use-cases and scenarios around functionality and configuration.
Administration Training
- Administration Training courses enable Administrators/Power Users to oversee the daily management of their company’s SAP SuccessFactors solutions.
- New customers should take Administration training before Go-Live.
- Existing customers can utilize Administration Training to stay up to date or when responsibilities change.
- Administration Training covers front-end setup, key concepts, features, terminology, and includes practice of necessary skills.
SAP Admin Learning Rooms accompany and support the SuccessFactors Admin Learning content with direct access to subject matter experts and instructors that answer your questions, provide recorded tutorial videos, and provide product-specific supplemental content.
Completing an SFX exam in SFALC
There is no charge to access the training content, Learning Rooms or SFX Exams in the SFALC - it is included as part of your SAP SuccessFactors software subscription.
SFX exams are virtual and can be taken at any time in the SAP SuccessFactors Administrator Learning Center (SFALC). Links to each product exam are found in the applicable Administrator Learning Journey.
Please see slides 11-12 in the SFALC & SFX Quick Start Guide for detailed screenshots and instructions. It is recommended to take a screenshot of your completed exam with the exam name, date, and score, in case you have technical issues. If your exam didn’t get recorded, please send an email with a screenshot and your S-user ID to the SFALC Support team at sfhcmglobaltraining@sap.com.
As many times as you want - there is no limit to the number of times you can try to take an exam before you pass.
It is recommended that you take Administrator training to prepare for an SFX exam. You can take Administrator training via self-service (on-demand) from the SuccessFactors Administrator Learning Center (SFALC), interactive & instructor-led virtual sessions, or custom interactive & instructor-led sessions. Note: Access to the SFALC is included as part of your software subscription; instructor-led virtual sessions carry an additional cost. View the Administrator Training courses that correspond to each SFX exam on the SAP SuccessFactors HCM Training Materials Guide.
Contact for Issues and Questions
If you have any issues with accessing SFALC, content, learning rooms, or recording SFX exams, please create a ticket for the SFALC Support team. Please include your S-user ID and a screenshot in the ticket.
If you have any issues about the SFX program, Digital badges, SFX Accreditations on the Customer Community, etc., please email SAP SuccessFactors Customer Empowerment at customerempowerment@sap.com.
Recognition for Earning an SFX Accreditation
Yes! Within approximately one week of passing an SFX exam to earn an accreditation, you will be issued a Digital Badge to share on LinkedIn, email signature, resume, and other places of distinction. When the badge is issued, you will receive an email from SAP SE via Credly – and after creating a Credly account, you can access your badge to download.
After you pass an SFX exam and earn your first SFX accreditation, you will be awarded the SF eXpert Badge; you will be able to view this in your SAP Community profile.
SFX Program Information
You can view and download all SFX Accreditation & SFALC Training overviews and step-by-step guides at this link: Download All Guides. The guides are also linked to the Training & SFX Community page.
Yes! The SFX & SFALC Guides have been translated into 3 languages in addition to English: Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Japanese. Note: All the English guides have been updated with changes due to the SuccessFactors Customer Community migration to SAP Community in early 2023; some of the translated guides have not been updated yet.
Each SFX Accreditation is good for one year, at which time we ask you to take the exam again to stay accredited and to keep your expertise up to date with the new releases. You can view your accreditation expiration date in your Credly (digital badge) account.
We will send an email to remind you of the approaching expiration date 30-60 days prior.
Yes, the SFX accreditation is earned by an individual, so it is portable. Please take the following steps to ensure all aspects are changed successfully.
- For SFALC – Learning history can only be transferred from one Learning Hub account to another if both are of the same type. Also, written (email) permission needs to be given by your company’s Learning Hub owner to move your learning history. We recommend you follow the instructions to download your SFX certificate before you end your current employment to ensure you have a record of it; see instructions in this guide: SFALC & SFX Quick Start Guide.
- For SFX Digital Badges – in order to update the email address on your Credly account, please go to ‘Settings < Account < Add an email address’. You can also Merge Accounts from this page.
Accreditation vs. Certification
No, SuccessFactors Certification is the foundation requirement for all implementation consultants and requires completion of the Academy course to prepare for the certification exam. Implementation consultants are required to be certified in order to receive their Provisioning Access to a production instance.
SFX Accreditation is for customers, enabling SuccessFactors Administrators to confirm their reputation as a knowledgeable administrator confident in making decisions during implementations and post-go-live on current and future software releases.
SuccessFactors Academy training is targeted toward implementation consultants to cover backend configuration completed during the initial system configuration and implementation. Note: Access to Academy courses carries an additional cost (via SAP Live Class, Learning Hub subscription, or private training).
Customers may attend Academy training; however, they will not receive the same benefits as partners from completing the training. Specifically, customers will not gain Provisioning access, even if they complete Academy training and/or complete the certification exam.
Group Interactive and Instructor Training
SAP's Training Shop is the site to enroll and pay for Public Instructor-Led Virtual Courses. To browse the self-study Administration training catalog, please ensure that you are accessing the SFALC via the 'Click Here to Access SFALC' link on the SAP SuccessFactors Customer Corner. The SFALC is available to SuccessFactors customers and does require one-time registration with an S-user ID.
Please submit your information on this page if you are interested in 3 to RUN: https://www.sap.com/registration/contact.html?TopicArea=EduTrain
Custom Interactive and Instructor Training
Please contact your regional training expert to initiate the scoping and pricing process:
- North America : educbp.america.en@sap.com
- Latin America: sap_cbs_lac@sap.com
- EMEA - DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland): educbp.dach.de@sap.com and for French speaking on Switzerland: educbp.emea.french@sap.co
- EMEA - Iberia (Spain, Italy, Portugal, Angola): educbp.emea.iberia@sap.com
- EMEA - France: educbp.emea.french@sap.com
- EMEA - CEE (Poland, Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria, Slovenia, West Balkans): educbp.cee.en@sap.com
- EMEA - CIS (Russia, Ukraine): educbp.cis.russian@sap.com
- EMEA - North West Africa (French speaking): educbp.emea.french@sap.com
No, standard materials are provided for customized training (in English).