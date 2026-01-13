Extensibility for HCM

Welcome to the extensibility page for the SAP SuccessFactors HCM suite. Here you'll find resources to extend your solutions and fit it to the unique needs of your employees and organization.

Development Tools and Resources

OverviewProduct/Release DocumentationBest Practices & Training Additional
Webinars/Recordings - Coming Soon!

Learn how SAP BTP can help you create apps and extend HR solutions

Extend HR processes to simplify manual employee tasks

SAP BTP, SAP’s technology platform, empowers organizations to solve business challenges by creating and extending applications while quickly integrating people data. 

Watch onboarding demo 
Create modern mobile apps to empower employees

With SAP Build solutions from SAP BTP, your HRIS and IT teams can rapidly create web and mobile apps to address business and employee needs – without extensive development knowledge. 

Watch how to make a mobile app with SAP Build
10 app extensions created with SAP BTP to improve HR processes 

Learn about ten app extensions created with SAP Business Technology Platform that can improve HR processes.

Read more
Top ways SAP Integration Suite connects HR with the rest of the business 

Read how SAP Business Technology Platform and SAP Integration Suite can help connect HR with the rest of the business. 

Read more
Top 12 ways to connect HR and finance on SAP BTP

Learn how aligning HR and finance using SAP Business Technology Platform helps companies harmonize data and streamline processes, shorten time to value and scale with confidence, and achieve more-accurately 

Read more
Automate new-hire equipment ordering with SAP BTP 

Read how SAP Business Technology Platform helps IT and HR teams automate employee onboarding to enable the best experience for both new hires and hiring managers.

Read more
Automate and streamline onboarding with SAP solutions 

Learn about the top nine reasons to automate new-hire equipment ordering and how SAP solutions can help you automate and streamline employee onboarding. 

Read more
Top Ways Automation Can Drive HR Efficiency and Improve the Employee Experience 

Learn how SAP Build Process Automation, a low-code/no-code application development solution, empowers HR organizations to work together to automate processes in ways that take the frustration and inefficiencies out of employee-facing tasks. 

Read more
Automate and streamline employee experiences by extending HCM solutions 

Read how SAP Business Technology Platform can help you customize your HCM solutions or extend them to add new functionality. 

Read more
SAP BTP helps expedite extension development with prebuilt HCM content 

Learn how you can create integrations, applications, and extensions for SAP SuccessFactors and other SAP solutions with SAP Business Technology Platform and our application development offerings in SAP Build solutions. Read about prebuilt business content, templates, integrations, automations, process blueprints, and example code available in SAP Business Accelerator Hub. 

Read more
Create HCM skills for Joule with the SAP Build solution 

Read how SAP Business Technology Platform can help your organization on its AI journey by extending the Joule copilot with new capabilities, called skills, to augment your HCM solutions.

Read more
Customer Stories

Customer Stories

BT Group: Connecting with colleagues through a digital experience 

Purolator: Moving HR and finance to the cloud to enhance the employee experience 

Browse SAP BTP for HR customer stories in the customer explorer

Browse this Topic
SAP SuccessFactors