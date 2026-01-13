Extensibility for HCM

Extend HR processes to simplify manual employee tasks



SAP BTP, SAP’s technology platform, empowers organizations to solve business challenges by creating and extending applications while quickly integrating people data.



With SAP Build solutions from SAP BTP, your HRIS and IT teams can rapidly create web and mobile apps to address business and employee needs – without extensive development knowledge.



10 app extensions created with SAP BTP to improve HR processes



Learn about ten app extensions created with SAP Business Technology Platform that can improve HR processes.



Read how SAP Business Technology Platform and SAP Integration Suite can help connect HR with the rest of the business.



Top 12 ways to connect HR and finance on SAP BTP



Learn how aligning HR and finance using SAP Business Technology Platform helps companies harmonize data and streamline processes, shorten time to value and scale with confidence, and achieve more-accurately



Read how SAP Business Technology Platform helps IT and HR teams automate employee onboarding to enable the best experience for both new hires and hiring managers.



Automate and streamline onboarding with SAP solutions



Learn about the top nine reasons to automate new-hire equipment ordering and how SAP solutions can help you automate and streamline employee onboarding.



Learn how SAP Build Process Automation, a low-code/no-code application development solution, empowers HR organizations to work together to automate processes in ways that take the frustration and inefficiencies out of employee-facing tasks.



Automate and streamline employee experiences by extending HCM solutions



Read how SAP Business Technology Platform can help you customize your HCM solutions or extend them to add new functionality.



Learn how you can create integrations, applications, and extensions for SAP SuccessFactors and other SAP solutions with SAP Business Technology Platform and our application development offerings in SAP Build solutions. Read about prebuilt business content, templates, integrations, automations, process blueprints, and example code available in SAP Business Accelerator Hub.



