Learning

Welcome to the SAP SuccessFactors Learning site, a place for users to engage and stay current. Promote continuous learning and development, upskill and reskill your internal and extended workforce, and align people capabilities with organizational goals and opportunities.

Learning Product Journey

Discover the key highlights and benefits of the SAP SuccessFactors Learning solution.

Learning Resources

OverviewProduct/Release DocumentationBest Practices and TrainingAdditional 
Webinars/Recordings

Demos

Learning Demo

New Integrated Learning Experience Demo

Customer Stories

Customer Stories

Q&A

Questions & Answers

Ask or find answers to your questions about your SAP SuccessFactors Learning

 

Blogs

Learning Resources Blogs

View SAP SuccessFactors Learning blogs to get release informationfeature highlights, hot topics, innovation alerts, events and more. Search product keywords to find allCommunity articles and posts about a topic. You must be signed in with your S-user ID to view certain content.

User groups

Learning User Groups

Join user groups to share and discuss best practices with other customers and get updated information from SAP SuccessFactors. *Authentication may be required.

  • Validated SaaS Learning Communication User Group – Provides content specific to Validated SaaS Learning clients. This group is only open to current SAP SuccessFactors Validated SaaS life science, pharmaceutical, and medical devices companies under FDA Regulation. It is not open to non-Validated SaaS customers or any implementation partners at this time.
  • Learning Life Sciences User Group – Engage with other Learning life sciences SAP SuccessFactors customers
  • Learning User Group – Engage with Learning customers and join the monthly calls
  • SAP SuccessFactors Learning Custom Report Exchange - This group is for SAP SuccessFactors Learning Energy customers to connect, share success stories, best practices, and ask questions regarding custom learning reports
Learning Support

Learning Support

Get support for you SAP SuccessFactors solution

Browse this Topic
SAP SuccessFactors