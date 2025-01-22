SAP SuccessFactors Career and Talent Development

Welcome to the SAP SuccessFactors Career and Talent Development site, a place for users to engage and stay current, guide career and development experiences and forward-thinking talent planning with AI driven insights, skills data, and personalized recommendations to accelerate employee and organizational growth. The solution brings together the functionality of the SAP SuccessFactors Succession & Development and SAP SuccessFactors Opportunity Marketplace solutions in a single integrated offering, enriched with a new experience and exclusive innovations to provide what is needed for unleashing your workforce potential.

Questions & Answers

Career and Talent Development Resources Blogs

Visit SAP SuccessFactors On

