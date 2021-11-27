Security
SAP offers a comprehensive portfolio of security products and services that provide you with the tools you need to protect your data - and your business.
The Authorization Management service is a pivotal component within SAP Cloud Identity Services, providing a unified platform for managing authorizations across applications based on the SAP BTP and also the administration console of SAP Cloud Identity Services itself. Administrators can configure and assign policies through a centralized console, enhancing the efficiency and consistency of policy application across different services and users.
Missed SAP TechEd 2024? Watch the recordings of our virtual sessions to find out more about the security services available with SAP Business Technology Platform and get a concise summary of the most important security features and strategies.
Explore how identity and access management (IAM) software from SAP supports building successful system integrations in cloud and hybrid environments. With SAP Cloud Identity Services and well-established IAM related industry standards, SAP improves system integration and helps provide a seamless user experience while also improving security and compliance.
Check out our new IAM reference architectures now available in SAP Discovery Center. They describe the authentication and identity lifecycle flows for SAP applications via SAP Cloud Identity Services; and how the different authorization technologies within the SAP portfolio can be used from a central point for the identity lifecycle.
As SAP Identity Management is approaching retirement (end of mainstream maintenance will be in 2027), it's important to start planning for your future identity lifecycle management solution. SAP is partnering with Microsoft to help you navigate the challenges and seize the opportunities of managing users in hybrid landscapes. Get the latest update on the SAP IDM migration to Microsoft Entra.
In a large landscape, changing the root certificates that are the anchor of trust of TLS-protected communication requires some preparation, to ensure that everybody can communicate securely and without disruption. With the new BTP Trust Store, we want to help you avoid outages by providing information about changes in the trust anchors of SAP BTP early.
Check out our security recommendations for SAP BTP services, helping you to secure the configuration and operation of these services in your landscape. A new hands-on guide is now available where you will learn more about the security recommendations and how to implement them.
SAP BTP Security Recommendations
On May 4, 2023, we released the SAP Secure Login Service for SAP GUI. This new solution builds on top of the tried and proven SAP Single Sign-On product and offers single sign-on in a cloud-oriented way. It allows you to rely on a lean cloud service that integrates with your existing corporate identity provider to benefit from its authentication capabilities.
Cloud Identity Services
SAP Cloud Identity Services are our central solution for managing authentication, single sign-on, and the identity lifecycle. They improve system integration, provide a seamless user experience, and enhance security and compliance.
Hybrid Identity and Access Management
When it comes to securing on-premise landscapes, most companies have invested in proven SAP software to ensure the protection of their data and business processes. Today, most companies are running a hybrid model – a combination of cloud and on-premise systems. SAP provides options for bringing cloud-based security solutions together with existing on-premise security solutions.
Secure Development Services
SAP offers secure development services that enable developers to design secure business applications for the cloud. By reusing security services, you can develop secure and compliant applications without re-inventing the wheel. Developers need a platform which is ready for enterprise-grade business applications, and SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) can help you with this challenge.
Risk and Compliance
SAP offers cloud-based security services in the area of risk and compliance, comprising topics such as segregation of duties, access certification, and business role management or the compliant collection of consumer data.
Insight
By moving solutions into the cloud, security insight and control are getting more and more important to companies. Questions that arise about such topics are: which certifications are necessary, where the current operating status can be seen, where the data is located, and what critical data movements have taken place?