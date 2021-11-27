Security - Hybrid Identity and Access Management
When it comes to securing on-premise landscapes, most companies have invested in proven SAP software to ensure the protection of their data and business processes. Today, most companies are running a hybrid model – a combination of cloud and on-premise systems. SAP provides options for bringing cloud-based security solutions together with existing on-premise security solutions.
SAP Secure Login Service for SAP GUI
Provide your SAP GUI users with simple and secure access to their ABAP-based business applications
SAP Secure Login Service for SAP GUI supports both digital certificates and Kerberos for secure authentication and single sign-on to your SAP systems. Rely on a lean cloud service that integrates with your existing corporate identity provider to benefit from its authentication capabilities.
SAP Access Control
Automate Access Control and Enforce Governance with Minimal Support from IT
As you begin your digital transformation journey, you need robust access governance technologies to bring digital services and applications to employees and business partners without exposing sensitive information to the wrong eyes. Using the SAP Access Control application as the backbone of access governance, you can automate and accelerate administration of user access while securing your applications, processes, and data against the risk of unauthorized use.