Security - Risk and Compliance
SAP offers cloud-based security services in the area of risk and compliance, comprising topics such as segregation of duties, access certification, and business role management or the compliant collection of consumer data.
SAP Cloud Identity Access Governance
SAP Cloud Identity Access Governance offers simple, seamless, and adaptive access control. It makes access governance easier and minimizes access risk and the potential for mistakes, misuse, or financial loss. It features a suite of purpose-built, integrated cloud services to deliver a seamless user experience in complex cloud and on-premise environments while supporting key compliance requirements.
SAP Cloud Identity Access Governance
SAP Customer Data Cloud
Turn anonymous visitors into loyal customers. Offer seamless engagements, build trust, and deliver personalized digital experiences to businesses, partners, and customers with SAP Customer Data Cloud (formerly Gigya solutions).
SAP Customer Data Cloud on sap.com
SAP Customer Data Cloud in SAP Community
SAP Data Privacy Integration
SAP Data Privacy Integration is a service available on SAP Business Technology Platform that provides capabilities for managing the privacy of personal data in end-to-end business processes, including those enabled by SAP’s Intelligent Suite or any other applications that integrate with the service. Its features can help organizations fulfill data privacy requests and adhere to data privacy regulations, and include centralized configuration and management of business purposes, information reporting and retrieval, and data deletion functionality.
SAP Data Privacy Integration in SAP Discovery Center
SAP Data Retention Manager
What does it take to delete personal data from a business application? Organizations today are subjected to various regulations impacting the purpose and duration for which businesses might need to process and retain personal data. SAP Data Retention Manager service can help tackle the deletion dilemma for your custom applications that are built on SAP Business Technology Platform, irrespective of the data model they use.
SAP Data Retention Manager in SAP Discovery Center
Deleting data in SAP Business Technology Platform applications