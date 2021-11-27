Single Sign-On for SAP GUI

Provide your SAP GUI users with simple and secure access to their ABAP-based business applications. Use digital certificates or Kerberos tokens as single sign-on technology.

For implementing single sign-on with digital certificates you can either use our out-of-the box solution via short-lived X.509 certificates or your own public key infrastructure (PKI).

Alternatively, you can use Kerberos authentication tokens. This requires little implementation effort, but provides a considerable simplification to your employees’ authentication processes.