Single Sign-On for SAP GUI
Provide your SAP GUI users with simple and secure access to their SAP systems. The SAP Secure Login Service for SAP GUI builds on top of the proven SAP Single Sign-On product and offers single sign-on in the cloud. Eliminate the need for multiple passwords, increase end-user productivity, and protect business data with strong authentication methods.
Most customers configure the SAP Secure Login Service for SAP GUI solution so that end-users need to authenticate manually only once per day. We have now released a new feature that allows you to disable single sign-on. As a result, end-users need to explicitly authenticate whenever they start a new connection in SAP GUI.
You now have the flexibility to define your own custom group names for access to the administration console, in addition to the existing default group names. This makes it possible to support your own naming conventions and work around restrictions of 3rd party identity providers.
In March 2024, we released the long-awaited Custom Certificate Authority (CA) feature. You can now integrate your own Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) by connecting to a private CA hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
SAP Secure Login Service for SAP GUI builds on top of the successful concepts of SAP Single Sign-On and offers them in a cloud-oriented way. Rely on a lean cloud service that integrates with your existing corporate identity provider to benefit from its authentication capabilities.
Single Sign-On Technologies
Provide your SAP GUI users with simple and secure access to their ABAP-based business applications. Use digital certificates or Kerberos tokens as single sign-on technology.
For implementing single sign-on with digital certificates you can either use our out-of-the box solution via short-lived X.509 certificates or your own public key infrastructure (PKI).
Alternatively, you can use Kerberos authentication tokens. This requires little implementation effort, but provides a considerable simplification to your employees’ authentication processes.
SAP Secure Login Service for SAP GUI
SAP Secure Login Service for SAP GUI supports both digital certificates and Kerberos for secure authentication and single sign-on to your SAP systems. Rely on a lean cloud service that integrates with your existing corporate identity provider to benefit from its authentication capabilities.
SAP Single Sign-On
SAP Single Sign-On is our tried and proven on-premise solution for single sign-on with SAP GUI.
SAP Single Sign-On: Digital Certificates