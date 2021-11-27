UI Data Protection
Securing access to sensitive personal data is a key requirement of data protection and privacy. SAP solutions for UI-layer masking and logging help you refine access to sensitive data, improve protection against misuse, and create transparency of data accesses in your systems.
Recently released!
Read what's new in latest release ( December 2023 )
What's New in Data Protection Masking for SAP S/4HANA 2011 FP05
UI Data Protection at a Glance
View the following introductory video to understand what is UI Data Protection and how it can improve organizational security.
Better Data Security with UI logging and field masking from SAP(4.28min)
Feedback? Missing features?
We will be happy to know how you would like to use UI Data Protection products in the future or in case of any improvement idea/feedback/query.
Contact Product Management for UI Data Protection Masking
Solution Information
Find overview documents, presentations, and recorded system demos
- UI Data Protection overview ( video )
System demo recording UI Data Protection, masking and logging features (28min)
- UI data protection logging for SAP S/4HANA - full feature list
- UI data protection masking for SAP S/4HANA - full feature list
- UI Data Protection Masking for ECC- full feature list
Interesting to read
Check these blogs with hands-on examples and solutions!
- UI Data Protection Masking: FAQ + answers
- Clearing out the mist: [UI Data Protection]Masking, HANA Dynamic Data Masking and TDMS
- Case study/example: non-SAP context in an attribute based authorizations scenario
- Case Study/example: data blocking scenario with Reveal on Demand
- Case study/example: level-based access scenarios
- Case study/example: How to mask a field in Module Pool programs when no technical information is available
- Case study/example: context-based masking in a FB03 (SAP GUI)
- Case study/example: Appling UI Data Protection to Defense organisations