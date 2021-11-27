Security is no longer considered a luxury for IT systems. Your custom applications written in ABAP are a target for cyber attacks. A successful cyber attack can lead to loss of confidential customer- and company data, information about business processes; it can ruin your company's reputation and even entail legal consequences and incur financial penalties.

SAP Code Vulnerability Analyzer (CVA) is a static code scanning tool that helps you to identify and fix security vulnerabilities in your ABAP code before you even deploy it to customers.

SAP CVA is available both in the cloud on SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) and on-premise.

The cloud solution is part of ABAP Test Cockpit (ATC) and comes with SAP BTP ABAP Environment. Pricing is based on CPEA (Cloud Platform Enterprise Agreement) credits or Pay-As-You-Go. It does NOT require a separate SAP CVA license.

The on-premise solution requires a SAP CVA license based on the number of users.

The cloud solution has a number of benefits compared to on-premise: