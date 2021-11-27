SAP Cloud Identity Services are SAP’s central cloud IAM services for authentication, single sign-on, and identity lifecycle. SAP solutions integrate with SAP Cloud Identity Services and reuse its functionality where possible.

Authentication is delegated to Identity Authentication. User information is either directly read from the Identity Directory or the solution’s user store is integrated with SAP Cloud Identity Services via SCIM-based user provisioning. Newly built applications will use the Authorization Management service for policy-based authorization checks.

This standardizes the IAM setup, reduces duplicate functionality, and gives customers a clear setup and central IAM configuration and access point.

Solution overview presentation

Watch the overview video

Evolving Identity Authentication and Identity Provisioning into SAP Cloud Identity Services

SAP Cloud Identity Services – Why and How to Integrate Them for a Consistent Identity Lifecycle