SAP Solutions for Governance, Risk, and Compliance

SAP Recognized by Chartis Research as a Leader in Governance, Risk, and Compliance | 2024

“SAP’s category-leading position in our iGRC quadrants reflects its strong set of solutions across most of the major GRC categories,” said Sid Dash, chief research at Chartis. “Moreover, it combines these with a strong element of integration, as well as links with corporate operations and infrastructure management.” Read the article | iGRC Quadrants

Risk and Controls in the Public Cloud: What’s New from SAP | January 31, 2024

Explore SAP Financial Compliance Management, SAP's public cloud solution for risk management and compliance. Discover its expanded capabilities, including risk management within the same framework, covering areas beyond finance such as IT controls, ESG, and human rights. Replay available

What's New SAP Cloud Identity Access Governance 2312 Release | January 17, 2024

Agendas include a presentation on the newest features and updates, exploring the benefits offered by these capabilities, and outlining the roadmap for a comprehensive understanding of the planned enhancements. Replay available

What's New in Cloud Identity Access Governance 2309 Release | October 17, 2023

Managing identities and access is increasingly challenging as organisations adopt more applications and services. This webcast explored the benefits of these new capabilities and get a glimpse of what’s planned next. Replay available

SAP Recognized as a Leader in GRC by Chartis Research | 2023

GRC has transformed into a complex, comprehensive and fully integrated discipline, connecting all risk and compliance functions within an organization. It encompasses controls, operational resilience, IT risk management, asset management and operational activities. Its impact on operational resilience and business continuity has significantly deepened in recent years. Read more

Recent Deliverables and Roadmap for SAP Process Control and Risk Management | June 22, 2023

This webinar discussed SAP's vision and how SAP Process Control and Risk Management support it, the recent investments, and the new paradigms and the future innovations. Replay available

Recent Innovations in SAP Access Control | June 15, 2023

The session explored the latest features and updates in SAP GRC Access Control, as well as the benefits of these new capabilities, while providing insights into the roadmap for future developments. Replay available

Announcing SAP’s plans for a next generation Governance, Risk, and Compliance Platform: SAP GRC edition for SAP HANA | May 9, 2023

Vishal Verma – Head of Solution Management, Risk, Compliance and Tax, and Jochen Thierer – Head of Development for Governance, Risk & Compliance at SAP announced plans to roll out a next generation Governance, Risk, and Compliance platform, successor to its current SAP GRC solution in use by thousands of customers worldwide. Read more

SAP Secure Login Service for SAP GUI Now Available | May 4, 2023

This new solution builds on top of the tried and proven SAP Single Sign-On product and offers single sign-on in a cloud-oriented way. It allows you to rely on a lean cloud service that integrates with your existing corporate identity provider to benefit from its authentication capabilities. Read more