SAP Solutions for Governance, Risk, and Compliance
Welcome to the SAP GRC Community! Join us and discover the latest news and updates related to the for main pillars of SAP GRC: Enterprise Risk and Compliance, International Trade Management, Cybersecurity, Data Protection, and Privacy and Identity and Access Governance. Be a part of the community to discover resources for all available solutions in SAP GRC and Cybersecurity that can benefit your business. Engage with experts in the field, ask questions, delve into success stories from our customers, and share your knowledge.
February 18, 2025
Once again we are proud to be working with TAC Insights to bring together our two popular GRC conferences on internal control, compliance and risk management and on cybersecurity and data protection into a one stop shop event for all Governance, Risk, and Compliance & Security professionals. SAP for Internal Controls, Compliance and Risk Management is the not-to-be-missed event for business and IT professionals in the SAP GRC ecosystem: customers, prospects, and partners.
February 04, 2025
“New trade sanctions become operational” is a headline that one can regularly read these days.
For many companies – especially in the financial sector or sensitive industries, this has been a reality for a long time. But more and more organizations are realizing that these compliance requirements apply to them because they have dealings in geographies or with stakeholders that are now in the scope of a sanction regime.
January 21, 2025
As it is now customary, I wanted to open the year with a first blog on the risk landscape and what experts, analysts, journalists, and business leaders raised as being top concerns for the year to come.
December 17, 2024
The year is 1984 (no, not in Orwell’s dystopian world) and so many good movies were showing at the cinema: Ghostbusters, Once Upon a Time in America, Dune, Gremlins, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom... And The Terminator which seemed a lot lest close to reality than today with the advances of AI...
December 03, 2024
As a software provider, when testing new concepts or collecting enhancement requests, we naturally turn to our most expert stakeholders: our customers and our partners.
And this is precisely what we did when we started working on our concept for Regulatory Intelligence: we listened to what customers wanted, what analysts suggested the market needed, and what partners recommended. Armed with these inputs, we put together a proposal and then opened a Customer Influence program – Innovation project regulatory intelligence for SAP GRC, to share our findings, detail our concept, and obtain direct feedback, validating or invalidating our assumptions and design on how Artificial Intelligence can facilitate this core compliance step.
November 19, 2024
You may recall that I previously (repeatedly!) called for a closer alignment between Cybersecurity and Enterprise Risk Management, as recommended by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in their publication Integrating Cybersecurity and Enterprise Risk Management (NIST IR 8286). I know, I don’t have much merit advocating for something that should be common sense really...
November 05, 2024
As both businesses and governments go digital, tax authorities are constantly introducing new tax compliance mandates enforcing transparency of data to prevent tax evasion of course, but also to maximize the efficiency of tax collection.
Over 30 countries are moving – or have already done so – into this direction. And below are just some examples:
October 22, 2024
Gartner defines Vendor Risk Management as “the process of ensuring that the use of service providers and IT suppliers does not create an unacceptable potential for business disruption or a negative impact on business performance”. Of course, I agree with this definition, but I would even go a step further: it’s not just about service providers and IT suppliers, it’s about all suppliers.
What's New
SAP Recognized by Chartis Research as a Leader in Governance, Risk, and Compliance | 2024
“SAP’s category-leading position in our iGRC quadrants reflects its strong set of solutions across most of the major GRC categories,” said Sid Dash, chief research at Chartis. “Moreover, it combines these with a strong element of integration, as well as links with corporate operations and infrastructure management.” Read the article | iGRC Quadrants
Risk and Controls in the Public Cloud: What’s New from SAP | January 31, 2024
Explore SAP Financial Compliance Management, SAP's public cloud solution for risk management and compliance. Discover its expanded capabilities, including risk management within the same framework, covering areas beyond finance such as IT controls, ESG, and human rights. Replay available
What's New SAP Cloud Identity Access Governance 2312 Release | January 17, 2024
Agendas include a presentation on the newest features and updates, exploring the benefits offered by these capabilities, and outlining the roadmap for a comprehensive understanding of the planned enhancements. Replay available
What's New in Cloud Identity Access Governance 2309 Release | October 17, 2023
Managing identities and access is increasingly challenging as organisations adopt more applications and services. This webcast explored the benefits of these new capabilities and get a glimpse of what’s planned next. Replay available
SAP Recognized as a Leader in GRC by Chartis Research | 2023
GRC has transformed into a complex, comprehensive and fully integrated discipline, connecting all risk and compliance functions within an organization. It encompasses controls, operational resilience, IT risk management, asset management and operational activities. Its impact on operational resilience and business continuity has significantly deepened in recent years. Read more
Recent Deliverables and Roadmap for SAP Process Control and Risk Management | June 22, 2023
This webinar discussed SAP's vision and how SAP Process Control and Risk Management support it, the recent investments, and the new paradigms and the future innovations. Replay available
Recent Innovations in SAP Access Control | June 15, 2023
The session explored the latest features and updates in SAP GRC Access Control, as well as the benefits of these new capabilities, while providing insights into the roadmap for future developments. Replay available
Announcing SAP’s plans for a next generation Governance, Risk, and Compliance Platform: SAP GRC edition for SAP HANA | May 9, 2023
Vishal Verma – Head of Solution Management, Risk, Compliance and Tax, and Jochen Thierer – Head of Development for Governance, Risk & Compliance at SAP announced plans to roll out a next generation Governance, Risk, and Compliance platform, successor to its current SAP GRC solution in use by thousands of customers worldwide. Read more
SAP Secure Login Service for SAP GUI Now Available | May 4, 2023
This new solution builds on top of the tried and proven SAP Single Sign-On product and offers single sign-on in a cloud-oriented way. It allows you to rely on a lean cloud service that integrates with your existing corporate identity provider to benefit from its authentication capabilities. Read more
Solutions Information
SAP governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions help enable risk-adjusted management while driving down risk and compliance costs and building trust. These integrated solutions can be embedded into the very foundation of your business operations and digital transformation projects, automating GRC activities and providing real-time visibility and control. Together, SAP GRC solutions give decision-makers the insights needed to adjust objectives and strategies, as well as to predict, detect, and respond to business opportunities and threats.
Introduction to each GRC pillar
Business Value
Understand the business benefits of GRC solutions and browse through the customer success stories.
GRC Solutions Customer Stories
GRC Value Calculators
- SAP Risk Management Value Calculator
- SAP Process Control Value Calculator
- SAP Access Control Value Calculator
- SAP Audit Management Value Calculator
- SAP Business Integrity Screening Value Calculator
2023: SAP Enterprise Threat Detection Cloud Edition in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Finance & Risk
In this video, Arndt Lingscheid, Global Solution Owner Cyber Security and Data Protection at SAP, walks you through the key innovations delivered with SAP Enterprise Threat Detection, Cloud Edition based on BTP and SAP S/4HANA Cloud public edition 2308 and SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition 2023 that relate to the area of interest of CISOs and SAP security managers.
How-to: Create & Maintain Organizations, Processes, and Regulations | SAP Financial Compliance (2023)
This video illustrates the steps an end-user needs to follow to create an organizational hierarchy to document a company’s structure, but also capture its business processes and manage the legal and regulatory requirements. These are common objects which will be used in the definition and assessment of manual and automated controls in the SAP Financial Compliance Management cloud solution.
How-to: Create & Maintain Controls and Procedures | Financial Compliance (2023)
This video illustrates the steps an end-user needs to follow in the SAP Financial Compliance Management Cloud solution to create and maintain the internal control framework of the company, including the manual and automated checks.
How-to: Review Control Results | SAP Financial Compliance (2023)
How-to: Schedule Controls and Procedure Runs | Financial Compliance (2023)
This video illustrates the steps an end-user needs to follow in the SAP Financial Compliance Management Cloud solution to schedule the execution of manual and automated controls.
SAP Financial Compliance Management | Solution Overview (2023)
Safeguard financial data and ensure financial statements are prepared reliably and within compliance by automating internal financial reporting controls over SAP S/4HANA on-premise or cloud solutions.
Watch More
SAP S/4HANA 2021 - Cyber Security and Data Protection
Today, cyber risk management is becoming increasingly important to financial planning and execution within an organization. Join Arndt Lingscheid from SAP Global Solution Management as he provides a comprehensive look at enterprise risk management and highlights the evolution of cyber-attacks and how they can impact an organization's financial planning. Watch
SAP S/4HANA 2021 - Financial Compliance
SAP Financial Compliance Management, SAP's latest cloud solution for internal controls over financial reporting, now includes over 60 automation controls for SAP S/4HANA on premise, as well as SAP S/4HANA cloud. You can now have a single consolidated view of adequacy of financial controls across both SAP S/4HANA cloud and on-premise. Watch this Video with Neil Patrick, SAP Global Finance Solution Management, to learn more about the solution and it's newest enhancements. Watch
SAP S/4HANA 2021 - Identity & Access Governance
SAP Cloud Identity Access Management is our solution to manage the identity lifecycle in hybrid onPremise and cloud landscapes. Hear from Gero Maeder, Manager Development for Identity Access Governance Solutions , which recent enhancements have been made by the engineering teams to significantly enhance functional scope and external connectivity. Watch
SAP S/4HANA 2021 - International Trade
Today’s global markets are increasingly complex. Increased tariffs, changing regulations and supply chain shortages are on-going challenges. Businesses need a flexible global trade solution that allows rapid response to this changing landscape while delivering processes to improve compliance and minimize risk. Listen to Christin Munick from SAP’s Global Trade Services team and learn about not only a new user interface but also the expansion of trade compliance checks in sales and logistics. Watch
Contact us
Want to learn more about our solutions and our team? Have an idea on how we can improve our page?
Let us know your feedback and comments by emailing us here. If you'd like to explore a demo, you can also fill out our demo request form.