SAP Enterprise Threat Detection
SAP Enterprise Threat Detection helps you to prevent security breaches and gives insight into suspicious activities in your SAP software-centric landscape. It enables you to identify the real attacks as they are happening and analyze the threats quickly enough to neutralize them before serious damage occurs.
SAP Enterprise Threat Detection, cloud edition adds 20 new flexible, cloud-optimized use cases! Explore enhanced security across systems, attacks, access, and networks.
SAP Enterprise Threat Detection 2.0 SP07 is here! Discover enhanced alert filtering, tighter security controls, and support for new log sources. Enjoy improved threat detection with new patterns and automated refinements. Boost your SAP S/4HANA security today!
SAP Enterprise Threat Detection Cloud Edition is suitable for all sizes of customers. Check out all the benefits for the customers with this new offering from SAP at a glance.
SAP’s new cloud-based solution is more relevant than ever and uniquely combines leading software with 24/7 SAP managed security services by SAP experts.
The survival of your business can depend on a well-founded decision made in seconds. Keep watch over your critical business data.
Use the Cloud Appliance Library for a quick and easy way to experience the solution in the cloud.
Product Overview | Public Cloud Edition
Get an overview how SAP Enterprise Threat Detection Cloud Edition helps you to keep watch over your critical business data. Benefit from the included Managed Security Service Provisioning.
SAP Enterprise Threat Detection Cloud Benefits
What's New in SAP Enterprise Threat Detection, Cloud Edition (needs logon to help.sap.com)
SAP Enterprise Threat Detection Intro Video (Short Version)
SAP Enterprise Threat Detection Intro Video (Extended Version)
Product Overview | Private Cloud Edition and On Premises Edition
Get an overview how SAP Enterprise Threat Detection helps you to keep watch over your critical business data and detect and analyze threats in real time.
Latest News: SP07 released December 2024.
SAP Enterprise Threat Detection Intro Video
Managed Service Scenarios for SAP Enterprise Threat Detection
Sizing of SAP Enterprise Threat Detection
Road Map, Release News, Content
Find out about the content and the future direction of SAP Enterprise Threat Detection.
SAP Enterprise Threat Detection Road Map (login required)
SAP Enterprise Threat Detection Content Packages
New and updated attack detection patterns with SAP Enterprise Threat Detection 2.0 and SAP security notes
