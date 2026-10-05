SAP Signavio Microlearnings Library
A curated collection of short-form video guides designed to help you and your team get maximum value from SAP Signavio quickly. Each microlearning focuses on a single feature or capability, delivering practical, role-relevant knowledge in approximately two minutes. Whether you are onboarding new users, exploring a specific capability, or deepening your team's expertise, this library provides on-demand guidance you can access at any time, at your own pace.
Browse through all SAP Signavio Microlearnings
How to Create and Manage User Groups
How to enable Base AI features in SAP Signavio
SAP Signavio Process Modeling Onboarding: Modeling Standards
This long-form video from the SAP Signavio Onboarding team covers Defining Modeling Notations (1:26), Configuring the SAP Signavio Dictionary (2:16), Configuring Attributes (12:56), Configuring Modeling Conventions (21:24), and more.
SAP Signavio Process Modeling Onboarding: Process Architecture
This video covers topics like Establishing Process Hierarchy (1:12), Configuring the Folder Structure (3:36), Setting Up Access Rights (6:55), Designing Your Process Landscape (12:16), and more.
SAP Signavio Process Modeling Onboarding: Governance Workflows
In this video, you'll learn how to define and apply modeling standards, configure your SAP Signavio home page settings, start building your process architecture, and configure governance workflows. Topics covered include Exploring Process Governance (1:07), Discovering Workflow Creation (6:32), and more.