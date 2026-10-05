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Browse through all SAP Signavio Microlearnings

Discover bite-sized lessons across key topics.

SAP Signavio Process Consulting Agent Overview

Learn how to use the SAP Signavio Process Consulting Agent: An AI-powered tool that lets you analyze your business processes using plain language, no analytical expertise required. This video covers what the agent does, how to access it within SAP Signavio, and how it helps you identify process inefficiencies, surface root causes, and measure the potential value of process improvements.

How to Create and Manage User Groups

In this video you'll learn how workspace administrators can create and manage user groups in SAP Signavio. This video covers how to navigate to User Management in the Process Collaboration Hub, create a new group, add users as members, set a default group for automatic assignment of new users, and more.

How to enable Base AI features in SAP Signavio

This video walks through how to activate Signavio's Base AI capabilities. These features are included in your SAP Signavio Process Transformation Suite subscription at no additional cost. Learn how to toggle on the relevant AI feature sets so your team can start using capabilities like the Process Consulting Agent, AI-assisted process analysis, the insights description generator, and more.

SAP Signavio Process Modeling Onboarding: Modeling Standards

This long-form video from the SAP Signavio Onboarding team covers Defining Modeling Notations (1:26), Configuring the SAP Signavio Dictionary (2:16), Configuring Attributes (12:56), Configuring Modeling Conventions (21:24), and more.

SAP Signavio Process Modeling Onboarding: Process Architecture

This video covers topics like Establishing Process Hierarchy (1:12), Configuring the Folder Structure (3:36), Setting Up Access Rights (6:55), Designing Your Process Landscape (12:16), and more.

SAP Signavio Process Modeling Onboarding: Governance Workflows

In this video, you'll learn how to define and apply modeling standards, configure your SAP Signavio home page settings, start building your process architecture, and configure governance workflows. Topics covered include Exploring Process Governance (1:07), Discovering Workflow Creation (6:32), and more.

SAP Signavio Home Page Walkthrough

Get oriented with the new SAP Signavio homepage inside the Process Collaboration Hub. This video walks through the three tabs: Home, My Page, and My Process Overview, and what each one is designed to help you do.

SAP Signavio Process Analysis Tab Walkthrough

This video covers a walkthrough of the Process Analysis tab in SAP Signavio, where you can access out-of-the-box process flows, standard performance indicators, and customizable dashboards, all in one place.
This is a self-service video library of short, focused tutorials covering common SAP Signavio tasks and features. It's designed for anyone on your team using Signavio: admins, modelers, process owners, and business users, so you can get quick answers.
No. The videos are designed to be accessible for new and existing users alike. They assume you're already set up in a Signavio workspace but don't require any technical background.
Yes! These videos are meant to be shared, drop a link directly in a Teams message, email, or text to point a colleague to exactly what they need.
The library is actively growing. Reach out to your Customer Success Manager and let them know, your request helps us prioritize what to produce next.
No, these videos are produced by the SAP Signavio Customer Success team and are tailored to real customer questions. For official product documentation, visit the SAP Help Portal.

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