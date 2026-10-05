SAP Signavio Microlearnings Library

A curated collection of short-form video guides designed to help you and your team get maximum value from SAP Signavio quickly. Each microlearning focuses on a single feature or capability, delivering practical, role-relevant knowledge in approximately two minutes. Whether you are onboarding new users, exploring a specific capability, or deepening your team's expertise, this library provides on-demand guidance you can access at any time, at your own pace.