SAP Signavio
SAP Signavio solutions help you run your business process transformations end-to-end, allowing your organization to drive strategic change and reinvent the customer experience.
AI-assisted process modeling: instantly transform text into BPMN diagrams
Author: SalehDbaliz
The landscape of process modeling is evolving rapidly. As the demand for documenting and analyzing business processes increases, process modelers face growing challenges in keeping up with the pace.
OUT NOW: SAP Signavio February 2025 Release - Explore the Features to Help You Drive Transformation
Author: JelisavetaNThe SAP Signavio February 2025 Release is here.
Unlock the Full Potential of SAP Signavio: Your Guide to Seamless Ecosystem Integration
Author: ManuelTaeWe are thrilled to announce the release of a new comprehensive guide focused on integrating with the SAP Signavio Process Transformation Suite through APIs and other integration capabilities.
Using Customer-Defined Events in Business Event Logging
Author: RohitSaraf
You can use Business Event Logging (BEL) to log SAP-delivered events, SAP-extended events, or your events (custom events).
SAP Signavio solutions help companies accelerate transformation projects with faster preparation, deployment, and ongoing value realization. SAP Signavio Process Transformation Suite is built to strengthen collaboration across business and IT, connect business strategy to daily operations, creating adaptable and sustainable businesses. For more information visit our website.
