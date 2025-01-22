SAP Signavio Value Accelerators are sets of content that are specific for a theme, such as a business objective, process, product, or industry, and can be consumed and/or integrated with SAP Signavio solutions. A set of content (value accelerator) may include one or more of the following: process models, metrics and performance indicators, data transformation templates, dashboards and reports, innovation and correction recommendations, best practices, deployment details and localization information for SAP solutions, video-based tutorials and guides, manuals and wizards, connectors, integrations, other technical enabling content, and more.



