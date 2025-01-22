SAP Signavio Value Accelerators
SAP Signavio Value Accelerators are sets of content that are specific to a theme – such as a business challenge, process, product, industry – and help you accelerate the time to value of your transformation projects. Find detailed content on a variety of SAP Signavio Value Accelerators, including partner content, and keep up to date with the latest releases.
When organizations move to SAP S/4HANA, it’s never “just” a system upgrade. It’s a fundamental transformation of how your business runs – from technology and data, to processes and people.
In the dynamic and often unpredictable business landscape we function in, every enterprise seeks agility, speed, and risk mitigation to face the pressures of transformation.
The plug and gain approach from SAP Signavio lets you combine the fast data insights from SAP Signavio Process Insights and combines these with the flexibility offered by the features of SAP Signavio Process Intelligence.
Kickstart your transformation with SAP Signavio Value Accelerators
SAP Signavio Value Accelerators are sets of content that are specific for a theme, such as a business objective, process, product, or industry, and can be consumed and/or integrated with SAP Signavio solutions. A set of content (value accelerator) may include one or more of the following: process models, metrics and performance indicators, data transformation templates, dashboards and reports, innovation and correction recommendations, best practices, deployment details and localization information for SAP solutions, video-based tutorials and guides, manuals and wizards, connectors, integrations, other technical enabling content, and more.
Explore our blog series for insights on accelerated process transformation, fast deployment, and continuous project optimization.
The Estimation Game: What do business transformations really cost?
SAP and Oxford Economics partnered to survey 800 global business executives to uncover how businesses pursue answers to these questions. The report “The Estimation Game: What do business transformations really cost?”, explores the critical differences in strategy and outcomes, highlighting how people, processes, applications, and data interlink for the desired future state.