Product Market Releases
This sub-page is your one-stop hub for all the latest and historical releases of the SAP Signavio solutions. Stay informed about progress, features, and key updates in a convenient location.
AI-assisted process modeling: instantly transform text into BPMN diagrams
Author: SalehDbaliz
OUT NOW: SAP Signavio February 2025 Release - Explore the Features to Help You Drive Transformation
Author: JelisavetaN
Explore Previous Product Market Releases
November 2024 Release
- OUT NOW: SAP Signavio November 2024 release
- 2411 Release Highlights of SAP Signavio Process Insights
- Expanding Connectivity in SAP Signavio: Highlights from the November 2024 Release
- OUT NOW: Standard integration of SAP Signavio with SAP Cloud ALM
- Exciting Updates in SAP Signavio Process Navigator - Q3 and Q4 Enhancements
August 2024 Release
May 2024 Release
February 2024 Release
- OUT NOW: SAP Signavio February 2024 release (German version)
- Generally available now: SAP Signavio Process Insights, discovery edition (the successor of Process Discovery and Pathfinder on Spotlight)
- Empowering Process Transformation: Variant Management for Managing Complex Process Landscapes
- Signavio Process Insights 2402 Release-to-Customer started
- SAP Signavio Process Insights, discovery edition now available in 8 languages!
November 2023 Release
- OUT NOW: SAP Signavio November 2023 release - Build a future-ready organization with value accelerators, faster analysis, and increased usability. (German version)
- Transform Customer Experience Data into Journey Excellence with SAP Signavio Journey Modeler API and SAP Integration Suite, cloud integration
- Report on SAP Signavio Process Governance data using the new Analytics API, SAP Datasphere and SAP Integration Suite, cloud integration
- Introducing SAP Signavio API Gateway: Our New Seamless Integration Experience
August 2023 Release
- OUT NOW: SAP Signavio August 2023 release - Discover how best to start your transformation and obtain value from day one (German version)
- Unlocking Transformation Excellence with SAP Signavio Value Accelerators and SAP Signavio Process Explorer
- OUT NOW: business process connector for SAP Signavio solutions, the new connector between SAP Signavio Process Manager and SAP Solution Manager
May 2023 Release
- OUT NOW: SAP Signavio May 2023 release – Radically accelerating digital transformation projects (German version)
- SAP Signavio Process Navigator released today!
- A Future-Proof Organization Is Process-Centric | SAP News Center
- The new plug and gain approach: There's so much you can do in a matter of hours
- Optimize your procurement processes with the new SAP Signavio Process Insights Integration for SAP Ariba
- Enterprise Automation with SAP Signavio solutions