SAP Signavio Process Insights, Discovery Edition
Find a curated list of blog posts categorized to help you uncover actionable insights for optimizing your business processes with the help of the discovery edition of SAP Signavio Process Insights.
Get Started with SAP Signavio Process Insights, discovery edition!
SAP Signavio Process Insights, discovery edition is the starting point to your transformation journey. Whether you want to move towards SAP S/4 HANA, want to explore SAP Signavio as a solution, or improve your process with SAP innovations, SAP Signavio Process Insights, discovery edition is by your side.
What You Must Know About SAP Signavio Process Insights, Discovery Edition
This blog provides an overarching overview on the key facts on what you must know about SAP Signavio Process Insights, discovery edition!
Explore blog posts by categories
Getting Started
Latest Information/News
- NEW PDF Executive Summary now delivered by default with each discovery edition delivery
- The difference between SAP Signavio Process Insights, discovery edition and the full edition
- Receive and present a clear picture of your process analysis to your business executives
- SAP Signavio Process Insights, discovery edition now in General Availability!
- “Somehow it looks different”: New User Interface of SAP Signavio Process Insights, discovery edition
- Estimate the benefits of your process performance improvements - free of charge with SAP Signavio Process Insights, discovery edition!
- Now Choose One out of 3 available Process Flow for Discovery Edition!
- NEW: SAP Signavio Process Insights, discovery edition is now in beta phase - Try it now for free!
Deep Dive & Enablement
- Unlocking Business Process Potential with SAP Signavio Process Insights, Discovery Edition
- Unlocking Business Efficiency: A Deep Dive into Filters in SAP Signavio Process Insights, Discovery
- Unlocking the Next Steps of SAP Signavio Process Insights, Discovery Edition
Blog series
- Introducing Blog Series of SAP Signavio Process Insights, discovery edition
- Start page of SAP Signavio Process Insights, discovery edition, the 4 pillars and documentation
- End-to-end Processes and modular processes in SAP Signavio Process Insights, discovery edition
- Deep dive: End-to-End processes with a closer look on Source to Pay
- Lines of Business (LoBs) and Value Drivers in SAP Signavio Process Insights, discovery edition
- Value Analysis and potential monetary impact in SAP Signavio Process Insights, discovery edition
- Process Flows and blockers in SAP Signavio Process Insights, discovery edition
- Correction Recommendations in SAP Signavio Process Insights, discovery edition
- Process Performance Indicators in SAP Signavio Process Insights, discovery edition
- Innovation Recommendations in SAP Signavio Process Insights, discovery edition
SAP S/4HANA Transformation and Optimization