Plug and Gain Approach
Explore our 'Plug and Gain Approach' blog series for insights on accelerated process transformation, fast deployment, and continuous project optimization.
General Guide: Getting started with the SAP Signavio Plug and Gain approach
Author: Ascha
With our SAP Signavio Plug and Gain Approach, you can reduce the time needed to thoroughly prepare your transformation from months to just hours, improve the deployment quality, and provide benefits to the business...
Technical Guide: Getting started with the SAP Signavio Plug and Gain approach
Author: lukas_stier
In this blogpost, we will provide you with a technical guide on how to establish a connection between SAP Signavio Process Insights and SAP Signavio Process Intelligence and how to prepare the initial set-up of your Process Landscape Analysis by the Plug and Gain Delivery Team.
Learn more about the plug and gain approach
SAP Signavio Process Transformation Suite accelerates SAP ERP transformations in a data-driven way with the plug and gain approach. This approach streamlines current process analysis, offering insight into future value and supporting agile design with ready-to-use content. Once embarked on transformation, our solutions empower continuous improvement to become the most agile, resilient, and sustainable version of yourself.
