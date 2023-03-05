SAP Signavio Process Explorer FAQ

What are the differences between the various Value Accelerators Categories in SAP Signavio Process Explorer?

• SAP Product Portfolio: we provide the foundation for organization to break down departmental silos and adopt dynamic, cross-functional business processes to deliver optimal experiences. This is the realization of processes with a specific SAP product, for example, Order and Contract Management with SAP S/4HANA.



• Capabilities: we provide the capability content view which describes an organization's capacity to successfully perform activities, thereby achieving its objectives and delivering value to its customers. Our business capability model represents a standard set of 20 business domains that cover the comprehensive capability scope of an enterprise.



• Processes: we provide the process content view which represents a structured set of subprocesses, process steps, or activities designed to accomplish a specific purpose and goal. Our business process model represents a standard set of eight end-to-end processes and variants that cover the comprehensive process scope of an enterprise:

– Generic business processes describe the value creation of an enterprise in a generic and standardized way. These form the basis for the governance of process-modeling activities.

– Business process variants express the variety of approaches taken by companies to generate value, reflecting industry specifics or other defined practices. They are also used to define the scope supported by SAP software.



• Industries: we provide industry-specific Value Accelerators which refer to a group of companies that are related based on their primary business activities. This content refers to the SAP Standard Content (SSC) previously known as SAP Model Company.

• Metrics mapped to process models: we provide an easy-to-consume assessment of business processes’ effectiveness and/or efficiency. This helps organizations quantify the attainment of business goals.