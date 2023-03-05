SAP Signavio Process Explorer FAQ
This page aims to answer the most frequently asked questions related to SAP Signavio Process Explorer and the content (value accelerators) it delivers, as well as the One Process Acceleration Layer practice to collect and generate value accelerators.
GENERAL QUESTIONS
The SAP Signavio Process Explorer solution is the gateway for our customers to access and explore a myriad of value accelerators and resources that will help them speed up the time to value of their projects.
The solution provides:
• 7,000 business process models
• Several capability maps for 20 business domains
• Value accelerators for 13 industries with more to come
• Metrics associated with process models for selected scenarios
• SAP best practice and product recommendations
One Process Acceleration Layer is the practice to generate and collect value accelerators. SAP Signavio Process Explorer is the product to access and explore value accelerators.
The vision behind the One Process Acceleration Layer is to build up a unified process content layer across SAP. SAP Signavio Process Explorer represents the main gateway to this content, making it easily accessible and explorable.
SAP Signavio Value Accelerators refer to content and resources that help our customers jump start their projects and accelerate time to value. A value accelerator can be specific for a theme (such as product or industry) and may include one or a combination of the following:
• Best-practice process models
• Business capability and solution maps
• Benchmarks, metrics, and dashboards
• SAP best-practices and product-innovation recommendations
• Thought leadership papers, how-to manuals, and videos
• Connectors, integrations, data transformation templates and other technical enablers
SAP Signavio Process Explorer is the gateway to the vast majority of SAP Signavio Value Accelerators.
RELATION TO OTHER SAP TOOLS
SAP Process Discovery was showing a set of recommendations, too.
The mission of the One Process Acceleration Layer practice and the SAP Signavio Process Explorer is to consolidate SAP’s process content, bring it together in one tool, enrich it with intelligence and improvement content and make it available to the entire SAP ecosystem. By doing that, we want to speed up and increase the quality of business transformations and simplify continuous process improvement on the customer side. SAP Process Discovery only takes a one-time snapshot of the source system transaction data and gives recommendations based on that but does not allow continuous improvement. With One Process Acceleration Layer practice we currently do not give customized recommendations that are based on customer ERP data. It is generic.
SAP Signavio Process Explorer will not replace SAP Solution Manager. With the integration between SAP Signavio and SAP Solution Manager to be delivered later we will offer the opportunity to work with the content in both tools.
Currently, we are integrating content from the SAP Solution Manager into SAP Signavio Process Explorer. This content includes but is not limited to End-to-End scenarios and modular processes. It is also possible to migrate content from SAP Signavio Process Explorer to SAP Solution Manager.