SAP Signavio Community Expert Sessions

Explore the latest SAP Signavio Community expert sessions to stay current on process transformation best practices, real-world use cases, and hands-on guidance from experts. Connect with peers, exchange ideas, and find inspiration to accelerate your business transformation journey.

Upcoming sessions

September 17, 2025
People - First Transformation: A Look into the Future of SAP Signavio and WalkMe
October 22, 2025
Coming soon

Latest sessions

Expert Session # 13 - Exploring the SAP Signavio Lab Space: Innovating the Future of Business Process Transformation

This session introduces the SAP Signavio Lab Space, a collaborative innovation environment where SAP, partners, and customers co-create the next generation of process transformation capabilities. Through real-world examples and interactive showcases, the webcast explores how the Lab Space enables rapid prototyping, user-driven innovation, and early validation of cutting-edge features. Attendees will gain insights into how SAP leverages this environment to test new ideas, foster agility, and accelerate value creation across the SAP Signavio Process Transformation Suite. Join us to discover how the Lab Space bridges the gap between vision and execution, turning transformation into a continuous, data-driven journey.

Expert Session # 12 - Why Transformation is essential: Why, What, How

In today’s rapidly evolving macroeconomic landscape, organizations must be able to adapt to adapt to ever-evolving digital technologies and constant change. The session highlights how organizations can develop transformation capabilities to thrive in this dynamic environment. Drawing on insights from SAP’s own transformation, concrete examples related to bridging strategy to execution, enhancing steering and governance, and optimizing portfolio planning are showcased. Moreover, the session emphasizes how effective business process management serves as a critical enabler for success and demonstrates SAP's approaches to drive continuous improvement. 

Expert Session # 11 - Aligning Minds and Models: HORNBACH’s Approach to Business-IT Synergy

Join us for a session with Steffen Krutki, Enterprise Architect at HORNBACH. He will share how the company aligned business and IT by establishing a common process language across teams. Through the combined use of SAP Signavio and SAP LeanIX, HORNBACH introduced a standardized modeling approach that strengthened collaboration, improved documentation, and accelerated transformation.

Expert Session # 10 - From Insight to Impact: Realizing Business Value with SAP Signavio

In this session, the SAP Signavio Value Management Team will show you how to identify and prioritize improvement opportunities using SAP Signavio Process Insights and SAP Signavio Process Intelligence and translate them into business value with SAP Signavio Process Transformation Manager.

You’ll also get a walkthrough of Value Cookbook, a practical resource featuring common challenges, root causes, and click-through demos across two of the most critical end-to-end processes: Source to Pay and Lead to Cash.

Past sessions

Expert Session # 9 - The Role of Business Process Management During Your SAP S/4HANA Transformation Journey 
Expert Session # 8 - Aligning Strategy with Performance through Key and Process Indicators 
Expert Session # 7 - Improving Manufacturing Efficiencies with Digital Kaizen in SAP Signavio

Expert Session # 6 - Accelerating Transformation with Variant Management: Unlocking Efficiency and Alignment
Expert Session # 5 - How to Use BPM Design Thinking: An Outside-In Perspective
Expert Session # 4 - How to Establish a Process Organization in Combination with a Functional Organization
Expert Session # 3 - Optimizing Processes: How BPM and Lean Work Together
Expert Session # 2 - Mastering Business Process Mapping: Strategies and Techniques
Expert Session # 1 - Bringing Process Management to Life Through Employee Engagement

FAQ

Yes, all sessions are recorded. You can access recordings and slides under each session on this page.
Please check the upcoming session list on this page for registration details. Links will be provided as soon as registration opens.
If you’re interested in presenting, contact the session organizer listed below.
Share your topic ideas directly with the session organizer.

Yes, topics range from foundational best practices to advanced use cases. Everyone is welcome—no prior experience required!

 

Anyone interested in business process management, SAP Signavio solutions, or digital transformation is welcome.

 

Yes, all SAP Signavio Community Expert Sessions are free for members.
If you’re a customer, watch for our monthly newsletter with all the latest events. For the full schedule, everyone can also check the SAP Signavio Community events section or visit signavio.com/events.

Get in touch

Session organizer: samuel_bianchi

