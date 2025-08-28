SAP Signavio Community Expert Sessions

Expert Session # 13 - Exploring the SAP Signavio Lab Space: Innovating the Future of Business Process Transformation
This session introduces the SAP Signavio Lab Space, a collaborative innovation environment where SAP, partners, and customers co-create the next generation of process transformation capabilities. Through real-world examples and interactive showcases, the webcast explores how the Lab Space enables rapid prototyping, user-driven innovation, and early validation of cutting-edge features. Attendees will gain insights into how SAP leverages this environment to test new ideas, foster agility, and accelerate value creation across the SAP Signavio Process Transformation Suite. Join us to discover how the Lab Space bridges the gap between vision and execution, turning transformation into a continuous, data-driven journey.