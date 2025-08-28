SAP Signavio Community Expert Sessions

In this session, the SAP Signavio Value Management Team will show you how to identify and prioritize improvement opportunities using SAP Signavio Process Insights and SAP Signavio Process Intelligence and translate them into business value with SAP Signavio Process Transformation Manager.

You’ll also get a walkthrough of Value Cookbook, a practical resource featuring common challenges, root causes, and click-through demos across two of the most critical end-to-end processes: Source to Pay and Lead to Cash.

