ABAP for Newbies

What is the general architecture of ABAP?

The Application Server ABAP (AS ABAP) consists of three layers: presentation, application, and database. The layer division is purely logical. In fact, all three layers can actually run on a single computer.

The database not only contains the user data, but also the entire program code of the ABAP Application Server and application programs, all administrative data etc. The programs you develop are stored in the ABAP schema of the system.

The application layer consists of one or more AS ABAP instances, a single Message Server, which is responsible for communication and load distribution within this layer, and a single Enqueue Server, which manages locks. The ABAP programs and all the development tools run in the application layer. ABAP Dispatcher distributes the requests to the work processes (WP) within an AS ABAP. A WP processes your program and owns a database connection so that you don’t need to take care of database handling (e.g. open/close database connections). A WP is assigned to you only for the time of program processing and afterwards it is free for another user. This architecture is robust and scalable. There is no such thing as crashing the whole engine in ABAP by a severe syntax error in your program. Beyond this ABAP systems and external programs can communicate with one another through different protocols like RFC, TCP/IP, HTTP and OData.

The presentation layer represents UI and is responsible for the screen display. This layer receives user entries – that is, mouse-clicks and keyboard input – and passes them on to the application layer. Furthermore, it receives data from the application layer and displays it to the user. When writing a business application you should use SAP Fiori UI as a state-of-the-art user interface. When developing in ABAP you may also encounter browser-based Web Dynpro ABAP/Floorplan Manager technology or Dynpro technology. Before SAP Fiori, Web Dynpro for ABAP was the SAP standard UI technology for developing Web applications in the ABAP environment. Dynpros are the classical user interfaces of most ABAP-based SAP programs and run in the SAP GUI.