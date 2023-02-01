ABAP Cloud FAQ

Is ABAP Cloud the new name for Steampunk? No. ABAP Cloud is the new cloud-ready ABAP development model. It was first introduced in Steampunk allowing customers to build custom ABAP apps and extensions in the cloud on SAP BTP. This ABAP Cloud development model is now also available in all SAP S/4HANA editions, allowing customers and partners to build cloud-ready and upgrade-stable custom ABAP Cloud code directly on the SAP S/4HANA stack.

Is ABAP Cloud is only usable in the cloud? No, ABAP Cloud can be used in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition and SAP S/4HANA on-premise as well. Usage of ABAP Cloud in these SAP products is recommended (with 3-tier model) but not mandatory.

What is the "release cycle" of ABAP Cloud? ABAP Cloud as part of the SAP BTP ABAP Environment is updated in a quarterly release cycle. ABAP Cloud as part of SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition is updated in a half-yearly release cycle. ABAP Cloud as part of SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition and SAP S/4HANA on-premise is updated in a yearly release cycle (starting with 2023 in a bi-yearly release cycle).

Do I need a special license to develop in ABAP Cloud? Which additional costs do I need to pay? The ABAP Cloud capabilities are covered by corresponding developer licenses in SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public and private editions and on-premise. No additional costs apply.

Does ABAP Cloud in the SAP S/4HANA Cloud require a separate license? The ABAP Cloud capabilities are covered by corresponding developer licenses in SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public and private editions.

In which releases can I use ABAP Cloud? ABAP Cloud is available in the following products and releases: SAP BTP ABAP Environment: all releases (mandatory)

S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition: since 2208 for new customers (mandatory)

S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition: since 2022 (recommended, 3-tier model)

S/4HANA on-premise: since 2022 ( recommended, 3-tier model)

Can ABAP Cloud be downported to lower releases (<2022)? No, the technology and content (SAP S/4HANA APIs and so on) are only available for release >= 2022.

Will Steampunk, Embedded Steampunk and SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition be based on the same ABAP platform stack? Both Steampunk, SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition, private edition and SAP S/4HANA on-premise are based on the same ABAP Platform (Cloud) stack and same ABAP Kernel. All innovations will be delivered to all solutions according to their release cycle, see above.

In which releases can the ABAP language version be changed to "ABAP for Cloud Development"? In SAP S/4HANA 2020 and 2021 the language version of ABAP development artefacts can be changed. In SAP S/4HANA 2022 the language version of all development objects (including ABAP Dictionary objects) can be changed. In the ADT tools the corresponding language version is called "ABAP for Cloud Development". See also ADT support for ABAP Cloud.

How can customers prepare for the ABAP Cloud transition on lower-level releases (< 2022)? General: customers should use RAP, ABAP CDS, the ABAP development tools or Eclipse where applicable. Releases older than 2020 (aka 2009) The 3-tier model is not supported in these releases. Use recommended classic extensibility techniques and custom code management for on-stack extensions (see chapter 5.3 in the Extensibility guide) Release 2020 (aka 2009) and 2021 (aka 2109) Follow the 3-tier extensibility model recommendations as for the 2022 release (described in the Extensibility guide), but the following changes apply for Tier 1 Use a structure packages (no software component) for Tier 1

Use ABAP Standard language version (not ABAP for Cloud Development) in Tier 1 and use the ABAP test cockpit to enforce ABAP Cloud rules

Use Tier 2 wrappers to access local SAP objects. There are no validated released local SAP APIs in these older releases. Release 2022 or newer Follow the Extensibility guide.

Are there any recommendations on use cases and matching extensibility options for development with ABAP Cloud? Yes, more details are documented in the guide ABAP Cloud - Technical Use Cases and Recommended Technologies.

Can SAP CDS views which are not released be released by customers? No, non-public SAP CDS views need to be wrapped and released for ABAP Cloud development by the customer.

Does SAP provide guidance how to wrap SAP objects? Yes, more details are provided in the guide ABAP Cloud API Enablement Guidelines for SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition, and SAP S/4HANA. In addition the blog Classic APIs for Tier 2 ABAP Cloud Development in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition provides information which classic SAP APIs must be used for development of custom wrappers.

Is it allowed to create objects of arbitrary object types in ABAP Cloud packages? No, it is possible to create only objects of object types that are allowed for ABAP Cloud. If this does not work properly in your SAP S/4HANA 2022 system, please implement the SAP Note 3300493 - Enforce Language Version 5 in ABAP Cloud.

Are SAP HANA native calculation views part of the ABAP Cloud development model? Calculation views cannot be used to enforce the clean core rules. CDS and AMDP (ABAP managed database procedures) provide a good scope and shall be used instead.

How is AMDP managed in terms of upgrade stability? Currently, read access is supported only. Write access is planned as well but requires proper enablement on the SAP HANA layer.

How does RAP extensibility work? The basic concepts of RAP extensibility can be found in the Extensibility Guide. Further information is available in the RAP Extensibility online documentation on SAP Help Portal.

How can custom tables be created? Custom tables can be defined with the ADT in Eclipse tools, see the Create Database Tables online documentation on SAP Help Portal.

Shall custom tables be created with the key user tools or with Embedded Steampunk? It depends on the use case. Simple field extensibility use cases should be handled with the key user tools. More complex extension scenarios should be implemented with the ADT tools. "When to use what" is explained in the Extensibility Guide.

How shall implicit enhancements be handled moving forward? Like modifications implicit enhancement spots should be avoided as an extension technology. Details are in the Extensibility Guide (p.30).

Does SAP plan to migrate all its development artefacts to RAP? RAP is the default programming model in SAP S/4HANA to build Fiori apps, services and local APIs. For the public cloud scope SAP S/4HANA plans to expose RAP facades for the main SAP object types (business objects).