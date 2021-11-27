SAP BTP ABAP environment
SAP BTP ABAP Environment is the SAP Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offering for ABAP development that enables developers to leverage their traditional on-premise ABAP know-how to develop and run ABAP applications in the SAP Business Technology Platform, either as extension to SAP software or as standalone applications.
