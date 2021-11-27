SAP BTP ABAP environment

SAP BTP ABAP Environment is the SAP Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offering for ABAP development that enables developers to leverage their traditional on-premise ABAP know-how to develop and run ABAP applications in the SAP Business Technology Platform, either as extension to SAP software or as standalone applications.

What's New in SAP BTP ABAP environment

Important Update: 90-day limit for the free tier option

Changes to the Free Tier Option for SAP BTP ABAP Environment

Reduced technical downtime of upgrades and patches for test and production systems

Downtime-optimized Upgrades and Hotfix Collection Imports

Now available on Google Cloud Platform

SAP BTP ABAP Environment on Google Cloud

Save costs using elastic scaling

SAP BTP ABAP Environment – Elastic Scaling of Application Servers

Use benefits of the Git-based lifecycle management

Bring your own Git for SAP BTP ABAP Environment

What's new in 2502 release
What's New - Release Notes

Take your ABAP skills to the Cloud

Latest events

ABAP Cloud at Devtoberfest by SAP TechEd 2024
ABAP Cloud at SAP TechEd 2024

System Hibernation for SAP BTP ABAP environment

Learn how to suspend or to stop an SAP BTP ABAP environment system to save the costs for temporarily unused systems.

SAP BTP ABAP Environment - Manage system hibernation

Cost savings in detail

Optimize Your SAP BTP ABAP Environment Budget: A Detailed Cost Analysis for Customers

SAP BTP ABAP environment on Microsoft Azure

SAP BTP ABAP Environment on Microsoft Azure


Kick-Start your SAP ABAP Platform integration journey with Microsoft

Featured SAP BTP Talk Podcast: Exploring SAP BTP ABAP environment

The first episode of the SAP BTP Talk in 2024 is about SAP BTP ABAP environment. If you want to know more about the early days of SAP BTP ABAP environment, the current features, and the outlook, please listen to this episode.

It’s also available on Spotify and Apple Podcast.

Customer Stories

Read about how customers are innovating with SAP BTP ABAP environment

Customer Story by Taxera Technologies

Customer Story by Innoval Digital Solutions

Customer Story by Geberit

Customer Story by REWE Digital

Overview presentation

Get started blog

Product page on sap.com

SAP Discovery Center

SAP Help page

Roadmap

Software Lifecycle Management

Maintenance Windows and Major Upgrade Windows in 2025

Steampunk is going all-in!

Go through online tutorials and learning journeys

SAP Learning Journey: Get Started with ABAP Programming on SAP BTP

ABAP RESTful Application Programming Model

ABAP RESTful Application Programming Model (RAP)

Build SAP HANA-optimized, OData-based SAP Fiori UI services and Web APIs

Developing for Analytics on SAP BTP ABAP Environment
ABAP custom code analysis

ABAP custom code analysis

ABAP custom code analysis options for SAP S/4HANA and Cloud using SAP BTP ABAP environment

Business Configuration

Business Configuration

Business Configuration (BC) in SAP BTP ABAP environment

If you want to try out SAP BTP ABAP environment for free, you would need:

Give us your feedback! We will accept feature requests for enhancements and improvements for SAP BTP ABAP environment.

Influence campaign for SAP BTP ABAP Environment

