SAP S/4HANA Cloud ABAP environment
SAP S/4HANA Cloud ABAP environment offers SAP customers and partners the opportunity to build tightly coupled extensions running directly on the S/4HANA Cloud technology stack. This new extensibility option complements the existing key user extensibility and side-by side extensibility options. This community helps you to connect to peers and SAP experts to exchange information about SAP S/4HANA Cloud ABAP environment, search for answers, ask questions, access resources, and more.
Get overview and learn key facts about SAP S/4HANA Cloud ABAP Environment.
Embedded Steampunk - Details for ABAP Developers
Embedded Steampunk in SAP S/4HANA 2022
The new ABAP Extensibility guide
ABAP Development on SAP S/4HANA Cloud with SAP S/4HANA Cloud ABAP Environment extends the existing key-user extensibility and side-by-side SAP BTP extensibility options.
SAP S/4HANA Cloud Extensibility Overview
Use SAP Discovery Center Mission
Getting Started with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, ABAP environment
Get your hands on the SAP S/4HANA Cloud ABAP Environment
Implement a Business Add-in (`BAdI`) To Check a Purchase Requisition
Create a Custom RAP Business Object to Trigger Purchase Requisitions API
Create a SAP Fiori app and deploy it to SAP S/4HANA Cloud ABAP Environment
SAP Learning Journey: Develop extensions using SAP S/4HANA Cloud ABAP Environment
Featured SAP Community Call
View the recording of the recent SAP Community Call about SAP S/4HANA Cloud ABAP Environment with
Karl Kessler,
VP of ABAP Product Management and
Mohan Kumar Jayarama, Director of SAP S/4HANA Product Management.
Featured Developer Discussion: ABAP Cloud
ABAP Cloud was announced at SAP TechEd 2022. What is ABAP Cloud and what does it mean for you as an ABAP developer?
Watch the replay of developer discussion of Rich Heilman with Chief Product Owner of the ABAP Platform Boris Gebhardt and Jens Weiler.
Product Overview
Modern ABAP Development with RAP
Benefits and concepts of Embedded Steampunk
ABAP Cloud at Devtoberfest by SAP TechEd 2024
One ABAP cloud development model
Discover how to use developer extensibility in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition and SAP S/4HANA: Embedded Steampunk in SAP S/4HANA 2022.
The new ABAP Extensibility guide offers guidelines for project managers, key users and ABAP developers on how to extend SAP S/4HANA in the cloud and on-premise.
The ABAP Cloud FAQ provides answers to the most frequently asked questions around ABAP cloud development.
Hands-On Experience
Gain your first practical experience with online tutorials:
- Implement a Field Control Using a Business Add-in (BAdI)
- Create Purchase Order and Purchase Contract
- Integrate List Report into the SAP Fiori Launchpad
- Create a Custom Field using Key User Extensibility and Trace Parameters
Learn how create a custom wrapper to mitigate missing released SAP API:
Customer Influence opportunity
Give us your feedback! We will accept requests for new APIs, enhancements on existing APIs for the SAP S/4HANA Cloud and SAP S/4HANA product families.
Influence campaign for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition:
SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, Key User and Developer Extensibility
Influence campaign for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition:
SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition, Extensibility and Integration (APIs)