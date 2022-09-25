SAP S/4HANA Cloud ABAP environment

SAP S/4HANA Cloud ABAP environment offers SAP customers and partners the opportunity to build tightly coupled extensions running directly on the S/4HANA Cloud technology stack. This new extensibility option complements the existing key user extensibility and side-by side extensibility options. This community helps you to connect to peers and SAP experts to exchange information about SAP S/4HANA Cloud ABAP environment, search for answers, ask questions, access resources, and more.

SAP S/4HANA Cloud ABAP Environment - Overview

Get overview and learn key facts about SAP S/4HANA Cloud ABAP Environment.

Embedded Steampunk - Details for ABAP Developers

ABAP Extensibility Strategy

Embedded Steampunk in SAP S/4HANA 2022

The new ABAP Extensibility guide

ABAP Cloud FAQ

Developer extensibility option for SAP S/4HANA Cloud

ABAP Development on SAP S/4HANA Cloud with SAP S/4HANA Cloud ABAP Environment extends the existing key-user extensibility and side-by-side SAP BTP extensibility options.

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Extensibility Overview

Transport Management in SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud 3SL

Get Started

Use SAP Discovery Center Mission

Getting Started with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, ABAP environment

Get your hands on the SAP S/4HANA Cloud ABAP Environment

Implement a Business Add-in (`BAdI`) To Check a Purchase Requisition

Create a Custom RAP Business Object to Trigger Purchase Requisitions API

Create a SAP Fiori app and deploy it to SAP S/4HANA Cloud ABAP Environment

SAP Learning Journey: Develop extensions using SAP S/4HANA Cloud ABAP Environment

Featured SAP Community Call

View the recording of the recent SAP Community Call about SAP S/4HANA Cloud ABAP Environment with

Karl Kessler,
VP of ABAP Product Management and
Mohan Kumar Jayarama, Director of SAP S/4HANA Product Management.

Featured Developer Discussion: ABAP Cloud

ABAP Cloud was announced at SAP TechEd 2022. What is ABAP Cloud and what does it mean for you as an ABAP developer?

Watch the replay of developer discussion of Rich Heilman with Chief Product Owner of the ABAP Platform Boris Gebhardt and Jens Weiler.

Product Overview

Get an overview about SAP S/4HANA Cloud ABAP Environment and learn how to build cloud-ready ABAP extensions directly on the SAP S/4HANA Cloud stack. 

SAP Help Documentation

Modern ABAP Development with RAP

Benefits and concepts of Embedded Steampunk

ABAP Cloud at Devtoberfest by SAP TechEd 2024

ABAP Cloud at SAP TechEd in 2024

One ABAP cloud development model

One ABAP cloud development model

Discover how to use developer extensibility in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition and SAP S/4HANA: Embedded Steampunk in SAP S/4HANA 2022.

The new ABAP Extensibility guide offers guidelines for project managers, key users and ABAP developers on how to extend SAP S/4HANA in the cloud and on-premise.

The ABAP Cloud FAQ provides answers to the most frequently asked questions around ABAP cloud development.

Getting Started with SAP S/4HANA Cloud ABAP environment

Gain your first practical experience with online tutorials:

Learn how create a custom wrapper to mitigate missing released SAP API:

Give us your feedback! We will accept requests for new APIs, enhancements on existing APIs for the SAP S/4HANA Cloud and SAP S/4HANA product families. 

Influence campaign for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition:
SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, Key User and Developer Extensibility

Influence campaign for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition:
SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition, Extensibility and Integration (APIs)

SAP Community Call - Embedded Steampunk
Join our SAP Community Call on SAP S/4HANA Cloud ABAP Environment - Embedded Steampunk
