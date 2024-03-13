User Research at SAP

SAP conducts user research studies to apply actionable user insights and create experiences that make SAP users more effective at their jobs.

Community content
Create content
Featured Content
SAP User Research Panel

Do you use SAP products in your daily work and wish you could tell someone how to make the products you use every day even better? Now you can by joining our panel.

Your voice matters! Join the SAP User Research Panel and learn more.

Inclusive Research Handbook

A resource to empower everyone doing research with best practices, guidance, and templates for inclusive research.

Explore the handbook

User Research Method Cards

An easy-to-use card deck including SAP's 14 most commonly practiced user research methods.

Download now

Getting Started

Digitizing Mining Maintenance

User insights and SAP Fiori have helped mining company K+S improve the efficiency of their maintenance teams in a 61km² underground mining field. Their teams earlier bridged long distances with paper documents solving to 1,000+ printouts per day.
Watch the video and read our story.

A male and female worker in an office environment in the midst of giving a high five

Customer Success Stories

How SAP and user research help improve customer experiences:

A welder while working in an industrial environment

Applying Research

A collection of user research related blog stories:

You have written a user research story or have a customer story to tell? Submit your story to us.

A happy male person typing on his mobile phone. He stands in front of a light-blue walls

Your voice matters! Join the SAP User Research Panel

We're seeking your product feedback to steadily improve the user experience across all our products.

By participating in our panel and research studies, you help us improve our products and get connected with our product teams:

A digital graphic showcasing various UI elements of a design system, including charts and informational widgets

Design & UX at SAP

Find out more about user research, design, and UX at SAP:

SAP User Research Panel webpageSign up: SAP User Research PanelSAP Design WebsiteSAP Design SystemCustomer Influence and AdoptionSAP AppHaus
User Experience BlogsSAP FioriSAP Fiori MakersSAP Mobile ExperienceJouleSAP Conversational AISAP Build WorkzoneSAPUI5SAP Screen PersonasUI Theme Designer