User Research at SAP
SAP conducts user research studies to apply actionable user insights and create experiences that make SAP users more effective at their jobs.
Do you use SAP products in your daily work and wish you could tell someone how to make the products you use every day even better? Now you can by joining our panel.
Your voice matters! Join the SAP User Research Panel and learn more.
A resource to empower everyone doing research with best practices, guidance, and templates for inclusive research.
An easy-to-use card deck including SAP's 14 most commonly practiced user research methods.
Digitizing Mining Maintenance
User insights and SAP Fiori have helped mining company K+S improve the efficiency of their maintenance teams in a 61km² underground mining field. Their teams earlier bridged long distances with paper documents solving to 1,000+ printouts per day.
Watch the video and read our story.
Customer Success Stories
How SAP and user research help improve customer experiences:
- Axfood: Improving assortment planning with customer innovation and user research
- dm-drogerie markt: Self-scheduled staffing on the go involving field research
- K+S: Digitizing mining maintenance with user research
- Siemens: Translating the users' needs to a simplified UX in finance
- Robert Koch Institute: A user experience journey
Applying Research
A collection of user research related blog stories:
- SAP for Me: Involving customer feedback
- The revival of in-person user research
- What is user research at SAP and how to shape your product?
- Identity-informed approaches to user research
- The power of product insights
- 5 tips to maximize your impact as user researcher
- 6 questions about 22 years of user research expertise
- Don't let stakeholder bias derail your user research
- 5 ways to advance your inclusive research efforts
- Top 5 trends in user research & insights
- Our user research resource library
You have written a user research story or have a customer story to tell? Submit your story to us.
Your voice matters! Join the SAP User Research Panel
We're seeking your product feedback to steadily improve the user experience across all our products.
By participating in our panel and research studies, you help us improve our products and get connected with our product teams:
Design & UX at SAP
Find out more about user research, design, and UX at SAP: