SAP Screen Personas
Improve user productivity, process efficiency, and decision making with better usability for your SAP ERP screens. SAP Screen Personas software delivers drag-and-drop simplicity to help you create a modern, intuitive user experience (SAP Fiori UX) across desktops and mobile devices. Simplify and adapt your classic applications, whether you are running SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition, SAP S/4HANA, SAP Business Suite on HANA, or SAP ECC 6.0.
SAP Screen Personas is a critical part of the SAP user experience strategy, ideal for streamlining and automating business processes, along with simplifying transactions to create the Fiori user experience on all your devices.Explore the roadmap
We have introduced a new way to adapt classic applications with SAP S/4HANA Cloud 2022 built on the proven SAP Screen Personas technology that thousands of customers use.Learn more
Join us for our monthly online SAP Screen Personas practitioner forum to learn from your peers and speak with experts from our product team.Register
The SAPUI5 applets feature decouples SAPUI5 development from SAP Screen Personas. SAPUI5 applets make it easier to deliver a full SAP Fiori experience with classic SAP GUI screens rendered with the Slipstream Engine.Learn more
Knowledge Base
The SAP Screen Personas team and our customers are maintaining a treasure trove of great solutions to common problems.Knowledge Base
SAP Screen Personas on the SAP Community
Visit the SAP Community blogs for SAP Screen Personas to keep up to date with new releases, features, and more.SAP Community
Get Help
Need additional assistance? Visit the SAP Screen Personas Help Portal for Installation, Configuration, and Application assistance. Note: Please use component BC-PER to file an incident with the SAP Screen Personas team. We will be in touch as soon as possible.Help Portal
UI Adaptation in SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition
SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition includes a new way to adapt classic applications. It uses the proven SAP Screen Personas technology that thousands of customers rely on to simplify their screens to improve user productivity.Announcement of Adapt UI for classic applications
Getting Started with UI Adaptations for Classic Applications in SAP S/4HANA Cloud
Documentation on Adapt UI for classic applications
Adapt UI as part of SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition extensibility
Supported versions of SAP Screen Personas
We support the current and the previous support packs.
The support period for an individual service pack is now two years, one service pack per year with support for the current and previous release.
For public cloud customers, everything remains the same; you are always on the latest version as we keep everything current on our side.