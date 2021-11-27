SAP Fiori Makers
SAP Fiori Makers - Bootcamps and Call Series
The SAP Fiori Makers conduct Bootcamps to jump-start customers' UX journeys based on their own use cases and offer a peek behind the scenes of real-world SAP Fiori customer projects via the Call Series.
SAP Fiori Makers Bootcamps
Hands-on experience in designing apps driven by end-user know-how.
In just one week, we will help you to understand your end users‘ challenges and create a new user experience.
Within our bootcamp, we will create validated UI designs, clickable mockups, and a proof-of-concept implementation that will help jumpstart your journey to a truly great solution.
In addition, you get insights into the design-led development methodology as a good practice, work with experts in the fields of SAP Fiori design and development, and are in for a great learning opportunity.
How to get in contact
To learn more about the SAP Fiori Makers bootcamp offering and to apply for a bootcamp reach out via email.
SAP Fiori Makers Call Series
A community call series for developers and key users to learn how to apply SAP Fiori design in real-world projects.
Joining the SAP Fiori Makers Call Series allows you to peek behind the scenes of real-world SAP Fiori customer projects. Design-minded SAP partners showcase their SAP Fiori app designs and present their insights from their implementation projects. The design experts from the SAP Makers team will have reviewed these apps and give additional tips and tricks for creating a great user experience using SAP Fiori. The design showcases are brought to you through a virtual community call.
If you “make” SAP Fiori, either as beginner or experienced SAP Fiori developer, you are invited to register for free and join the call series. The calls take place on a quarterly basis. We always offer two slots – one for EMEA/APJ and one for the AMERICAS.
Registration to the free SAP Fiori Makers Call Series
Register here for the SAP Fiori Makers Call Series to receive invitations.
Thank you for being an SAP Fiori Maker!
Previous SAP Fiori Makers Calls
|Date
|Use Case
|Presenter
25. January 2022
Dr. Philip Meyer from BSH and Akin Aritmac from Sovanta AG
29. June 2021
19. May 2021
Stefanie Sehm from projekt0708, Ralph Tonn from movable.design and Christoph Ade from dm-drogerie markt
12 December 2019
22. October 2019
Jochen Kranzdorf from Swisscom
6. August 2019
Simen Larsen-Frivol & Seline Tomt from EY
2. May 2019
Sarah Deloughery & Sebastian Bork from 2BM
5. March 2019
Ann-Isabell Heitmann from SAP IT
13. December 2018
11 October 2018
Brad Braun from ConvergentIS
16. August 2018
Thomas Nelissen from Flexso
26. July 2018
24. May 2018
Hitz Patel from Capgemini
19. April 2018
Tarun Bahal from Sika
8. March 2018
Christian Lindner & Michael Zwick from itelligence
8. February 2018
Evi Aerts from SAP
14. December 2017
Lau Lautrup from Invokers
9. November 2017
Ronald Smaal & Tamas Szirtes from SOAPeople
5. October 2017
Udo Leutbecher & Mark Muschko from SAP
9. September 2017
August Engkilde & Martin Pock from 2BM
1. June 2017
Slides and Recordings can be found on detail pages of each use case
Meet our SAP Fiori Makers design experts
The User Experience Design Experts reviewing the application designs on SAP's side are: