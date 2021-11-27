SAP Fiori Makers

SAP Fiori Makers - Bootcamps and Call Series

The SAP Fiori Makers conduct Bootcamps to jump-start customers' UX journeys based on their own use cases and offer a peek behind the scenes of real-world SAP Fiori customer projects via the Call Series.

SAP Fiori Makers Bootcamps

Hands-on experience in designing apps driven by end-user know-how.

In just one week, we will help you to understand your end users‘ challenges and create a new user experience.

Within our bootcamp, we will create validated UI designs, clickable mockups, and a proof-of-concept implementation that will help jumpstart your journey to a truly great solution.

In addition, you get insights into the design-led development methodology as a good practice, work with experts in the fields of SAP Fiori design and development, and are in for a great learning opportunity.

Voices of Bootcamp Veterans

Get impressions of past SAP Fiori Makers Bootcamps and how they resonated:

  • adidas and SAP Fiori – A Story of User Experience Transformation

  • SAP Fiori Makers Boot Camp with K + S
  • Designing for Supermarkets – Assortment Planning with Axfood Gets a UX Boost

How to get in contact

To learn more about the SAP Fiori Makers bootcamp offering and to apply for a bootcamp reach out via email.

SAP Fiori Makers Call Series

A community call series for developers and key users to learn how to apply SAP Fiori design in real-world projects.

Joining the SAP Fiori Makers Call Series allows you to peek behind the scenes of real-world SAP Fiori customer projects. Design-minded SAP partners showcase their SAP Fiori app designs and present their insights from their implementation projects. The design experts from the SAP Makers team will have reviewed these apps and give additional tips and tricks for creating a great user experience using SAP Fiori. The design showcases are brought to you through a virtual community call.

If you “make” SAP Fiori, either as beginner or experienced SAP Fiori developer, you are invited to register for free and join the call series. The calls take place on a quarterly basis. We always offer two slots – one for EMEA/APJ and one for the AMERICAS.

Registration to the free SAP Fiori Makers Call Series

Register here for the SAP Fiori Makers Call Series to receive invitations.

Thank you for being an SAP Fiori Maker!

Previous SAP Fiori Makers Calls

DateUse CasePresenter
25. January 2022
29. June 2021
19. May 2021
12 December 2019
22. October 2019
6. August 2019
2. May 2019
5. March 2019
Ann-Isabell Heitmann from SAP IT
13. December 2018
11 October 2018
16. August 2018
26. July 2018
24. May 2018
19. April 2018
8. March 2018
Christian Lindner & Michael Zwick from itelligence
8. February 2018
Evi Aerts from SAP
14. December 2017
9. November 2017
5. October 2017
9. September 2017
1. June 2017
Meet our SAP Fiori Makers design experts

The User Experience Design Experts reviewing the application designs on SAP's side are:

Kai Richter

Rainer Filsinger

Michael Krenkler

Georg Christoph

