SAP Fiori Makers

Hands-on experience in designing apps driven by end-user know-how.

In just one week, we will help you to understand your end users‘ challenges and create a new user experience.

Within our bootcamp, we will create validated UI designs, clickable mockups, and a proof-of-concept implementation that will help jumpstart your journey to a truly great solution.

In addition, you get insights into the design-led development methodology as a good practice, work with experts in the fields of SAP Fiori design and development, and are in for a great learning opportunity.