SAP Build Work Zone is available in two editions: SAP Build Work Zone, standard edition (formerly known as SAP Launchpad service) and SAP Build Work Zone, advanced edition (formerly known as SAP Work Zone). SAP Build Work Zone empowers IT professionals and line of business experts to easily build and design engaging business sites for employees, partners and customers with intuitive drag-and-drop functionality. It connects to all systems (SAP and non-SAP) by creating a single access point to applications, processes, information and data on any device, from desktop or mobile. With SAP Build Work Zone, advanced edition customers can get advanced features to maximize team productivity by enabling guided experiences and knowledge sharing, as well as content management, interactive and engaging workspaces, and integration with third party solutions.

You want to try it out? Create engaging workspaces and business sites visually, start your SAP Build Work Zone 30-day basic trial!



