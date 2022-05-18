SAP Build Work Zone
SAP Build Work Zone is a digital experience service on SAP Business Technology Platform and provides a single access point to relevant business applications, processes and information. In addition it also empowers business users to build and customize business sites with a simple drag and drop experience and provides easy-to-use self-services for content creation and page building, blending business data and unstructured content.
Joule is now integrated into SAP Build Work Zone, standard edition, SAP Start, and SAP Mobile Start.
SAP Build portfolio also allows internally 100k+ SAP employees to leverage low-code, pro-code and generative AI capabilities to extend and automate enterprise applications and processes and to create business workspaces. SAP’s IT organization established Centers of Excellence (CoEs), which are in the driver’s seat for collaboration between IT and all Lines of Business.
We are happy to announce a major enhancement for Guided Experiences in SAP Build. You can now model guided processes directly in SAP Build Process Automation, and then deploy it to SAP Build Work Zone as a wizard layout template, ensuring easy availability for end users.
Access to multitenant business solutions via SAP Build Work Zone instances on consumer tenants is now enabled. This enhancement removes a significant barrier, allowing development teams, customers, and partners to use SAP Build Work Zone as a unified entry point for their multitenant solutions.
What is SAP Build Work Zone?
SAP Build Work Zone enables you to easily build business sites that provide centralized access to business applications and information on any device. Learn how you can create business sites using pre-built templates, user interface cards, and content widgets to help you easily build and manage sites visually.
Introduction to SAP Build and SAP Build Work Zone
SAP Build Work Zone is part of the SAP Build portfolio. SAP Build brings together SAP Build Apps, SAP Build Process Automation and SAP Build Work Zone into a unified experience with new innovations to rapidly build apps, automate processes, and create business sites. SAP Build Work Zone is offered in two editions: standard edition (formerly known as SAP Launchpad service) and advanced edition (formerly known as SAP Work Zone).
Getting Started with SAP Build Work Zone
SAP Build Work Zone is available in two editions: SAP Build Work Zone, standard edition (formerly known as SAP Launchpad service) and SAP Build Work Zone, advanced edition (formerly known as SAP Work Zone). SAP Build Work Zone empowers IT professionals and line of business experts to easily build and design engaging business sites for employees, partners and customers with intuitive drag-and-drop functionality. It connects to all systems
Guided Experiences in SAP Build and Work Zone
Guided experience within SAP Build enable business users to simplify complex business processes into self-service journeys that are easy to follow and execute. It allows users to create interactive, step-by-step guides for navigating and using applications. Guided experiences can be used for various complex processes such as parental leave, benefits enrollment, employee relocation, new hires onboarding or suppliers onboarding, training and enablement, and browsing and purchasing electronic equipment.
SAP Task Center
Users can access role-specific workflows and tasks directly from SAP Build Work Zone, the SAP Start site, and the SAP Mobile Start app.
SAP Start
SAP Start is the latest edition to the SAP Build Work Zone product family. SAP Start is SAP’s out of the box central entry point that gives users a powerful and simple home page experience when adopting SAP’s cloud solutions. SAP Start is available out-of-the-box and is pre-integrated into all SAP cloud business solutions. It uses SAP Build Work Zone as its technical foundation. SAP Start is composed of a header bar with a search bar, a welcome banner, a To Dos section, and an Insights section, with data that is relevant to the user.
- Seven Things You Need to Know about SAP Start
- SAP Start roadmap
- SAP Start Help Portal Documentation
- SAP Start on sap.com Work Zone page (scroll down to find the relevant information)
SAP SuccessFactors Work Zone
SAP Work Zone and SAP SuccessFactors Work Zone have the same core platform capabilities, SAP SuccessFactors Work Zone also includes a content package designed and maintained by SAP SuccessFactors. To find more information about SAP SuccessFactors Work Zone, click here.
SAP Portal Legacy Products and Transition to SAP Build Work Zone
Going forward we recommend SAP Enterprise Portal and SAP Cloud Portal service customers to consider a transition to SAP BTP multi-cloud environment, in particular to SAP Build Work Zone.
Find more information:
SAP Enterprise Portal and Transition to Cloud
Learn how to transition from SAP Enterprise Portal to SAP Build Work Zone (Blog Post and Guide)
SAP Jam Collaboration
SAP has made the strategic decision to exit the standalone collaboration space with SAP Jam and focus on the digital experience market with the forward-looking, and industry-leading solutions, SAP SuccessFactors Work Zone and SAP Build Work Zone. To align with this strategy, SAP Jam Collaboration is no longer available for purchase (as of January 2021) and is now in maintenance mode, with the plan to sunset SAP Jam Collaboration in January 2027. This includes all Jam editions: Basic, Advanced, Advanced Plus, and Enterprise.