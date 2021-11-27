SAP Conversational AI: The Path Forward

Starting January 2023, SAP Conversational AI, SAP’s chatbot building platform has been set to maintenance mode. Existing customers can continue to use the product until the end of their contract.

There is no direct successor product available or will be released for SAP Conversational AI. For more information, please contact your SAP account manager or reference account team.

SAP plans to continue to invest significantly into advancing AI.

