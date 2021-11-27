SAP Conversational AI
SAP Conversational AI is an end-to-end, low code chatbot platform designed for the enterprise. It’s the conversational AI layer of SAP Business Technology Platform. Train, build, test, connect, and monitor AI-powered chatbots in a single interface to simplify user experiences and business tasks across SAP and third-party solutions.
Starting January 2023, SAP Conversational AI, SAP’s chatbot building platform has been set to maintenance mode. Existing customers can continue to use the product until the end of their contract.
There is no direct successor product available or will be released for SAP Conversational AI. For more information, please contact your SAP account manager or reference account team.
SAP plans to continue to invest significantly into advancing AI.
SAP is introducing a series of generative AI capabilities and advancements aimed at empowering developers of all skill levels to supercharge their businesses in the age of AI. It includes SAP Build Code, a new vector capability in SAP HANA Cloud, a one-stop-shop for SAP BTP developers called AI Foundation, and much more!
Follow step-by-step tutorials for beginners, intermediate and advanced users to quickly learn how to use our platform capabilities and build enterprise-ready chatbots.
Key Features
Develop chatbots to simplify time-consuming tasks and improve user experiences.
- Pre-built chatbot templates and native integrations with SAP applications
- An easy-to-use UI to train, build, test, connect and monitor chatbots with an all-in-one platform
- A high-performing natural language processing (NLP) technology to analyze text inputs and enrich key data.
- Low-code and enterprise-grade features (API connections, SSO, scripting) to ensure faster development.