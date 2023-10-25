Joule

The AI copilot, infused with agents, that amplifies employees’ expertise and impact.

Joule Agents: How SAP Uniquely Delivers AI Agents That Truly Mean Business

SAP have been investing heavily to deliver the full promise of AI agents, including a collection of ready-to-use Joule agents.

SAP Debuts Business Data Cloud with Databricks to Turbocharge Business AI

SAP announces SAP Business Data Cloud, a groundbreaking solution that unifies all SAP and third-party data throughout an organization, providing the trusted data foundation organizations need to make more impactful decisions and foster reliable AI.

Unlock Next-Level Growth with the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2502 Update

The 2502 update includes advanced AI capabilities, empowering organizations to operate smarter and faster. By automating tasks, providing actionable insights, and enabling better decision-making, the update helps boost productivity. At the heart of this is Joule, SAP’s cutting-edge AI copilot, which is now generally available and fully integrated into SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition. 

SAP Business AI: Q4 2024 Release Highlights

In 2024, SAP Business AI transformed more concepts into real-world impact than ever before. We kept our promise and released more than 130 high-value generative AI capabilities that came ready to use out-of-the-box across our cloud applications.

Joule, Analytical Insights

In addition to its existing navigational, conversational, and transactional capabilities, Joule makes data insights more accessible for business users. They can simply ask Joule for analytical insights from their SAP business applications and get instant, easy-to-digest answers tailored to the context, regardless of their data and analytics skills.

Joule in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition and Supply Chain Management Applications

You can now use Joule to help optimize your interactions with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, the SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain solution, and SAP’s product data management solutions. Additionally, SAP Asset Performance Management customers are invited to explore early access to Joule through the SAP Early Adopter Care program.

Getting started

What is Joule?

Joule is grounded in your business data and infused with AI agents that collaborate across business functions to create everyday value for your organization.

  • Limitless outcomes
  • Agility for all
  • Insights at scale
  • Simple and secure

Explore available Joule integrations

Joule Agents

Joule equips your teams with the only AI agents that truly understand your business context and collaborate across all functions—connecting departments, accelerating decisions, and streamlining processes so work gets done faster. Joule activates teams of AI agents across your business to execute complex workflows with precision. 

Grounded by SAP Knowledge Graph and SAP Business Data Cloud, Joule agents uniquely understand your data and processes to act reliably through business applications.

Watch the demo of Joule Agents with Dispute Resolution

Watch the demo of Agent Builder in Joule Studio

Joule for Developers, ABAP AI Capabilities

The AI capabilities for ABAP are designed to enhance developer productivity by delivering new generative AI-powered assistance for frequent developer tasks. The ABAP AI capabilities utilize a purpose-built large language model (LLM) trained on millions of lines of ABAP code to deliver the most precise, contextual results for ABAP workloads. We’re offering these ABAP AI capabilities free to all customers using SAP BTP ABAP environment or SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition, until September 15, 2025.  

Joule for Consultants

Increase project margins and firm capacity by making your consultants more efficient at SAP implementations and cloud transformations. Save consultants up to one and a half hours per day with reliable generative AI assistance grounded uniquely in the most comprehensive and up-to date knowledge base of SAP-focused content.

Document Grounding in Joule

Employees can use Joule to get answers to natural-language questions about their organization’s HR policy documents in SAP SuccessFactors, saving time and enhancing the overall employee experience. And Joule provides an easy, conversational way for employees to ask questions and complete HR processes related to their personal HR and talent data.

These benefits are enabled by Joule’s new document grounding capability, which can provide more comprehensive responses by drawing from business documents located in SAP and third-party repositories such as Microsoft SharePoint. This capability deepens how Joule reliably delivers answers grounded in customers’ structured and unstructured business data.

Joule with SAP Mobile Start

Where previously a few taps opened up access to business power, a simple question is now all it takes. SAP is integrating the AI copilot Joule into its increasingly popular SAP Mobile Start app, enabling users with smartphones or tablets to interact with SAP applications in natural language.

Joule and Microsoft 365 Copilot

SAP and Microsoft are redefining workplace productivity by integrating Joule and Microsoft 365 Copilot seamlessly. Employees can access either Joule or Microsoft 365 Copilot to complete tasks and retrieve data across both SAP and Microsoft environments.

