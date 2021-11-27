SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition Service

Achieve customer service excellence with every service interaction Exceed the needs of digitally connected customers with omnichannel customer service excellence. SAP solutions empower field and call center agents to increase productivity and responsiveness to all inquiries. Ask questions about and discuss the following topics: Master data, service contract management, service order management, and APIs for service.

Get ready for release with Release Navigators

Release Navigators are part of the SAP Enterprise Support offering to help simply planning by bringing release ready content to a single access point. 

Getting Started on Service

Service in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2502

Dequan Xu from SAP Cloud ERP Product Success Enablement gives an overview on service in the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2502 release.

The key highlights shared in this video are:

  • Ability To Customize Cancellation Reasons
  • Enhanced Change Capabilities For Mass Update Application For Service Contracts
  • Debit Memo Request For Service Contract Invoices
  • Add Fields to Form Templates for Service Quotation
  • Send Service Quotations for Workflow Approval using OData API

Read more in the blog for Service in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2502.

Understand the Fundamentals

Introduction Video: Service Management in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition - Service in a nutshell.

Introduction Video: Service Contract Management in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition

Product Assistance (SAP Help Portal): Find out which capabilities are available for Service in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition.

Learning Journey: Implementing SAP S/4HANA Cloud - Service

Best Practices (Version – Line of Business – Service)

Find the right asset with only one click

Quick Search Content (S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition for Service)

Delivered Key Innovations by Releases

Check blogs, videos and trainings per release.

Release Demo Playlist for Service

Release Blogs

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Early Release Series (SAP Leaning Hub license required)

SAP S/4HANA Product Expert Training Landing Page (Internal & Partner Access):

  • Register upcoming trainings (Quote to Cash - Service)
  • Watch replays of former trainings
  • 2408 Replay
  • 2502 upcoming on 28th March, 2025

What's New and Coming Soon

Roadmap Explorer - Service

SAP Customer Influence Program for Service: Influence SAP software development, adopt new innovations early on, and request specific enhancements or features.

Get Insights from SAP Experts

E-Learning (SAP Learning Hub license required): Implementing SAP S/4HANA Cloud – Service

Demo: S/4HANA Cloud: In-House Repair with Customer Returns

Demo: BRIM - Wireless Postpaid O2C with S/4HANA Service SOM

Demo: S/4HANA Cloud: Service Analytics with Service Contract and FSM

Blog: Price Calculation for Service Contract Billing Plan

Blog: How Periodic Billing Plan is Generated for Service Contract Items

Blog: Copying of Notes in Service Contract Items to Service Order Items

Blog: Configure Your Own Days in Month and Days in Year for Billing Plan

Blog: Bill to Natural Calendar in Service Contracts

Blog: How to Create XML Date Rules for Service Contracts

Blog: How to Use Date Management to Configure Service Contract Dates

Blog: Integration of Service Contract Templates in Service Contract Management

Blog: Copying Service Contract Ship-to Partner to Service Order Via Maintenance Plan Scheduling

Blog: Defining Custom Partner Functions for BDRs and Invoices of Service Contracts

Blog: Overview of the customer discount process (Skonto) in S/4HANA Cloud

Blog: How to Avoid Plant Error During Billing Document Request Creation

Blog: Item category determination in SAP S/4HANA Cloud

Blog: Common error messages for Billing Document Request creation job
Blog: In-House Repair in S/4HANA Service - Start with an Overview

Training Courses

In-Depth with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition – Service

Resource Map

The following Resource Map offers you a comprehensive collection of learning materials from business processes and Lines of Business (LoB).

Resource Map

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition

