SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition Service

Dequan Xu from SAP Cloud ERP Product Success Enablement gives an overview on service in the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2502 release.

The key highlights shared in this video are:

Ability To Customize Cancellation Reasons

Enhanced Change Capabilities For Mass Update Application For Service Contracts

Debit Memo Request For Service Contract Invoices

Add Fields to Form Templates for Service Quotation

Send Service Quotations for Workflow Approval using OData API

