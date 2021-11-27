SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition Service
Achieve customer service excellence with every service interaction Exceed the needs of digitally connected customers with omnichannel customer service excellence. SAP solutions empower field and call center agents to increase productivity and responsiveness to all inquiries. Ask questions about and discuss the following topics: Master data, service contract management, service order management, and APIs for service.
Release Navigators are part of the SAP Enterprise Support offering to help simply planning by bringing release ready content to a single access point.
Service in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2502
Dequan Xu from SAP Cloud ERP Product Success Enablement gives an overview on service in the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2502 release.
The key highlights shared in this video are:
- Ability To Customize Cancellation Reasons
- Enhanced Change Capabilities For Mass Update Application For Service Contracts
- Debit Memo Request For Service Contract Invoices
- Add Fields to Form Templates for Service Quotation
- Send Service Quotations for Workflow Approval using OData API
Read more in the blog for Service in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2502.
Understand the Fundamentals
Introduction Video: Service Management in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition - Service in a nutshell.
Introduction Video: Service Contract Management in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition
Product Assistance (SAP Help Portal): Find out which capabilities are available for Service in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition.
Learning Journey: Implementing SAP S/4HANA Cloud - Service
Best Practices (Version – Line of Business – Service)
Find the right asset with only one click
Quick Search Content (S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition for Service)
Delivered Key Innovations by Releases
Check blogs, videos and trainings per release.
Release Demo Playlist for Service
Release Blogs
2502 | 2408 | 2402 | 2308 |2302 | 2208 | 2202 | 2111 | 2108 | 2105 | 2102 | 2011 | 2008 |2005 | 2002 | 1911 (1/2) (2/2) | 1908
SAP S/4HANA Cloud Early Release Series (SAP Leaning Hub license required)
2502 | 2408 | 2402 | 2308 | 2302 | 2208 | 2202 | 2111 | 2108 | 2105 | 2102 | 2011 | 2008 | 2005
SAP S/4HANA Product Expert Training Landing Page (Internal & Partner Access):
- Register upcoming trainings (Quote to Cash - Service)
- Watch replays of former trainings
- 2408 Replay
- 2502 upcoming on 28th March, 2025
What's New and Coming Soon
SAP Customer Influence Program for Service: Influence SAP software development, adopt new innovations early on, and request specific enhancements or features.
Get Insights from SAP Experts
E-Learning (SAP Learning Hub license required): Implementing SAP S/4HANA Cloud – Service
Demo: S/4HANA Cloud: In-House Repair with Customer Returns
Demo: BRIM - Wireless Postpaid O2C with S/4HANA Service SOM
Demo: S/4HANA Cloud: Service Analytics with Service Contract and FSM
Blog: Price Calculation for Service Contract Billing Plan
Blog: How Periodic Billing Plan is Generated for Service Contract Items
Blog: Copying of Notes in Service Contract Items to Service Order Items
Blog: Configure Your Own Days in Month and Days in Year for Billing Plan
Blog: Bill to Natural Calendar in Service Contracts
Blog: How to Create XML Date Rules for Service Contracts
Blog: How to Use Date Management to Configure Service Contract Dates
Blog: Integration of Service Contract Templates in Service Contract Management
Blog: Copying Service Contract Ship-to Partner to Service Order Via Maintenance Plan Scheduling
Blog: Defining Custom Partner Functions for BDRs and Invoices of Service Contracts
Blog: Overview of the customer discount process (Skonto) in S/4HANA Cloud
Blog: How to Avoid Plant Error During Billing Document Request Creation
Blog: Item category determination in SAP S/4HANA Cloud
Blog: Common error messages for Billing Document Request creation job
Blog: In-House Repair in S/4HANA Service - Start with an Overview
