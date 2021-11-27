Master Data
Find detailed product information and best practices for master data maintenance, integration, and governance capabilities of SAP S/4HANA Cloud.
Introduction
Welcome to the Master Data sub-page, as part of Cross Topics, addressing the following domains
- Master Data Maintenance offers Fiori UI to enrich business data for business partners, customers, suppliers, and products.
- Master Data Integration provides out-of-the-box integration APIs to connect with other SAP and non-SAP systems.
- Master Data Governance comprises capabilities for consolidation to load and detect duplicates, for mass processing to update multiple master data records at a time, and for data quality management.
These capabilities are realized as best-practice scope items:
- Business Partner and Product Master Integration (1RO)
- Master Data Consolidation for Product (1N1)
- Master Data Consolidation for Business Partner (1N3)
- Mass Load and Mass Maintenance for Business Partner (1RK)
- Mass Load and Mass Maintenance for Product (1RM)
- Data Quality Management for Business Partner (4AP)
- Data Quality Management for Product (4AQ)
Information Assets on Business Partner/Customer/Supplier and Product Master Data in S/4HANA
Blogs
- Account group-based field property control in S/4HANA Masterdata FIORI Apps
- Customer / Supplier Business Partner Master Data: Authorization Groups
- How to Manage Authorizations by via Business Roles for Customer and Supplier Business Partner Master Data in S/4HANA Cloud
- Business Role / Catalog Conflicts (LO-MD-BP examples but relevant across other areas)
- Business Partner (Customer / Supplier) Master Data BADIs in S/4HANA Cloud
- Example of how to add a Validation with the Business Partner Master Data BADI in S/4HANA Cloud
- How Employee Master Data can be maintained in SAP S/4HANA Cloud!
- How to assign Contact Person to Business Partner in SAP S/4HANA Cloud?
- Web Service BUSINESS PARTNER SOAP Fields and Explained
- Number Range Buffer – Why We Sometimes See Skips in The Number Range for Business Partners
- Differences in Length for I_CUSTOMER and I_SUPPLIER CDS Views Compared to I_BUSINESSPARTNER for fields such as Name, City and Street