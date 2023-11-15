Two-Tier ERP

Global organizations are increasingly adopting a Two-Tier enterprise resource planning (ERP) strategy to run their global businesses on two or more separate ERP systems to meet their market needs. Organizations need to scale up and expand to cater to ever-increasing market demand by employing various business strategies such as acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures, new business models. SAP's Two-Tier ERP strategy with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition offers headquarter-subsidiary, central services, supply chain ecosystem deployment models enabling business and IT to work together to build sustainable, scalable solutions providing all benefits of cloud deployment – agility, standardization and low total cost of ownership (TCO) – while maximizing existing investments in their ERP systems.

2024 Product Expert Training / Cross Topic / Two-Tier ERP. Cross topics at the product expert training provide a holistic overview and practical examples of themes relevant to the configuration, usage and maintenance of SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition ERP. In this expert led webinar, we'll provide an in-depth demonstration of the cash visibility scenario in Two-Tier ERP, the Product-Centric scenario in Two-Tier ERP, and give an overview of integration and exception monitoring and error management between Two-Tier and CALM systems.
Click here for the session recording of the Early Highlights Series Release 2502. In this live session, you will get an overview of the innovations and new features relating to Two-Tier ERP in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2502.  The session will include the topic of product-centric pricing harmonization in Two-Tier ERP

A practical guide from Jan Gilg, President SAP S/4HANA will help you start your cloud transformation journey-

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition as a part of Two-Tier ERP Deployment and ecosystem provides a rich set of standard business processes and seamless integration with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition or SAP Business Suite

Walk through the key phases and deliverables for your project, whether you’re performing a new implementation or system conversion, and see what’s possible with a Two-Tier ERP setup.

You can also find the list of blogs below.

