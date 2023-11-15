Two-Tier ERP
Global organizations are increasingly adopting a Two-Tier enterprise resource planning (ERP) strategy to run their global businesses on two or more separate ERP systems to meet their market needs. Organizations need to scale up and expand to cater to ever-increasing market demand by employing various business strategies such as acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures, new business models. SAP's Two-Tier ERP strategy with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition offers headquarter-subsidiary, central services, supply chain ecosystem deployment models enabling business and IT to work together to build sustainable, scalable solutions providing all benefits of cloud deployment – agility, standardization and low total cost of ownership (TCO) – while maximizing existing investments in their ERP systems.
Click here for the session recording of the Early Highlights Series Release 2502. In this live session, you will get an overview of the innovations and new features relating to Two-Tier ERP in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2502. The session will include the topic of product-centric pricing harmonization in Two-Tier ERP
Thought Leadership
A practical guide from Jan Gilg, President SAP S/4HANA will help you start your cloud transformation journey-
Two-Tier ERP Deployment for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition - A Practical Guide for Senior Leadership
Customer Success Stories and Testimonials
REHAU: How Can Future-Proof ERP Support Business Model Transformation Across Global Operations?
Komax Group-Consolidating a Complex Network of Legacy Systems with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition
Hitachi High-Tech: Mastering side-by-side development techniques to innovate in a more agile and future-ready way
Accelleron shares their experience with localized SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition
Best Practice Content
SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition as a part of Two-Tier ERP Deployment and ecosystem provides a rich set of standard business processes and seamless integration with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition or SAP Business Suite
SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition for Two-Tier ERP Deployment
Product Videos
Introduction
- S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition - What's in the Box
S/4HANA Cloud: 2 Tier - Discover the Cloud ERP to connect Headquarters and Subsidiaries
Master Data
- Product Master Replication from SAP S/4HANA to SAP S/4HANA Cloud
- Two-Tier ERP: ECC to S/4HANA Cloud Vendor Replication via iDoc CREMAS
- Master Data Replication using BTP MDI
- Two-Tier ERP: Product Data Replication -Set Up Configurable Model using Variant
- S/4 HANA Cloud Two-Tier ERP with MDG
Finance
- Optimizing Finance Operations with SAP S/4HANA Cloud: A Two-Tier ERP
- SAP S/4HANA for Central Finance
- Cash Visibility of Subsidiaries at Headquarters
- SAP Group Reporting Data Collection with SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Group Reporting, Public Edition in Two-Tier ERP
- Demo: Financial Planning
Supply Chain & Manufacturing
- Two-Tier ERP with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition for Manufacturing in Headquarters-Subsidiary set up
- Subsidiary as Production Unit and Internal Supplier to Headquarters was added to S/4HANA Cloud
- Predictive Maintenance with Service Order Integration | Two-Tier ERP
- Predictive Material and Resource Planning with Scheduling Agreement
Order to Cash
- Two-Tier ERP with SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Sales and Procurement in Headquarter-Subsidiary Set Up
- Sales and Installation Process | Two-Tier ERP
- Demo: Repair Order
Procure to Pay
- Two-Tier ERP with SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Sales and Procurement in Headquarter-Subsidiary Set Up
- Two-Tier ERP with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition for Central Procurement
- Demo: SAP Product Footprint Management
Services
SAP Publications
Walk through the key phases and deliverables for your project, whether you’re performing a new implementation or system conversion, and see what’s possible with a Two-Tier ERP setup.
You can also find the list of blogs below.
SAP Activate - Project Management for SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA Cloud. Edition 2022