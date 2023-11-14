Automation Testing in SAP S/4HANA Cloud

A brief overview of the solution capabilities of the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Test Automation Tool Public Edition.

Your System is Upgraded to Release 2502 – Now What?

A perspective of how to uitilize the tool, with every upgrade and the value it brings.

i-TS (Intelligent Test Scoper) – Journey of an In-house Test Engineering Innovation reaching the Customer

Intelligent Test Scoper(i-TS) app leverages the embedded nature of the test automation tool to provide an optimized scope based on the code changes done as part of a major release or SAP Continuous Integration and Delivery

SAP Cloud ALM with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Test Automation Tool

An overview of the integration between the SAP Cloud ALM and Test Automation Tool