Automation Testing
SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition solution comes with built in test automation capabilities. Pre-delivered automates and post upgrade tests further strengthen the automation capability of the solution, enabling you to leverage automation for creating a robust regression test suite.
A look into the latest features in the 2502 release for the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Test Automation ToolTest Automation Tool for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2502 Release Overview
Get started with the Test Automation Tool for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition
Highlighting the ability of the SaaS ERP to support an automated testing framework along with a robust testing strategy
Cloud ERP Close-Up : Test Automation in SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition
Automation Testing made easy
The SAP S/4HANA Cloud Test Automation Tool, Public Edition is an integrated Test Automation solution which comes bundled with the SAP S/4HANA Cloud solution. The tool is a low code and cloud native approach to test automation making it easy to setup and consume for our business users.
Post Upgrade Tests(PUT) provides a one stop automated release testing solution to scope, design and execute customer regression suite. Release upgrades, updates, implementation changes can be validate in a highly automated way with PUT.
Content Highlights
Automation Testing in SAP S/4HANA Cloud
A brief overview of the solution capabilities of the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Test Automation Tool Public Edition.
Your System is Upgraded to Release 2502 – Now What?
A perspective of how to uitilize the tool, with every upgrade and the value it brings.
i-TS (Intelligent Test Scoper) – Journey of an In-house Test Engineering Innovation reaching the Customer
Intelligent Test Scoper(i-TS) app leverages the embedded nature of the test automation tool to provide an optimized scope based on the code changes done as part of a major release or SAP Continuous Integration and Delivery
SAP Cloud ALM with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Test Automation Tool
An overview of the integration between the SAP Cloud ALM and Test Automation Tool
Expert Content
A curated list of blogs which highlight the advanced features available within the Test Automation Tool
Learning & Experiences
Learning Hub Sessions - Test Automation Tool
- SAP S/4HANA Cloud Test Automation Tool - Deep Dive
- SAP S/4HANA Cloud Test Automation Tool – Partner Journey
- Meet the Expert Session - Test Automation Tool Overview
Partner Experience with Tool