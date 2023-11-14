Automation Testing

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition solution comes with built in test automation capabilities. Pre-delivered automates and post upgrade tests further strengthen the automation capability of the solution, enabling you to leverage automation for creating a robust regression test suite.

2502 Release Updates

A look into the latest features in the 2502 release for the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Test Automation Tool

Test Automation Tool for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2502 Release Overview
Meet-the-Expert : Getting started with the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Test Automation Tool
Sessions to help you get started and answer all your questions related to the Test Automation Tool in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition.

Get started with the Test Automation Tool for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition

Cloud ERP Close-Up : Test Automation in SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition

Highlighting the ability of the SaaS ERP to support an automated testing framework along with a robust testing strategy

Infinite possibilities of test automation

Automation Testing made easy

The SAP S/4HANA Cloud Test Automation Tool, Public Edition is an integrated Test Automation solution which comes bundled with the SAP S/4HANA Cloud solution. The tool is a low code and cloud native approach to test automation making it easy to setup and consume for our business users.
Post Upgrade Tests(PUT) provides a one stop automated release testing solution to scope, design and execute customer regression suite. Release upgrades, updates, implementation changes can be validate in a highly automated way with PUT.

We have created a Learning Hub course  for an overview of the tool. This is a good starting point for anyone who is new to the tool, or wants to get an overview of the new features we have added over the past couple of years. Before you can access the link, a one-time registration in the SAP Learning Hub, edition for SAP Enterprise Support, is required. A detailed step-by-step guidance can be found here

Release Blogs: 2502 | 2408 | 2402 | 2308

Content Highlights

Automation Testing in SAP S/4HANA Cloud
A brief overview of the solution capabilities of the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Test Automation Tool Public Edition.

Your System is Upgraded to Release 2502 – Now What?
A perspective of how to uitilize the tool, with every upgrade and the value it brings.

i-TS (Intelligent Test Scoper) – Journey of an In-house Test Engineering Innovation reaching the Customer

Intelligent Test Scoper(i-TS) app leverages the embedded nature of the test automation tool to provide an optimized scope based on the code changes done as part of a major release or SAP Continuous Integration and Delivery 

SAP Cloud ALM with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Test Automation Tool
An overview of the integration between the SAP Cloud ALM and Test Automation Tool

A curated list of blogs which highlight the advanced features available within the Test Automation Tool

Learning & Experiences

Learning Hub Sessions - Test Automation Tool

Partner Experience with Tool

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition
