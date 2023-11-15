Solution Business in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition Accelerate the transition towards becoming an intelligent enterprise: Solution Business in SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition helps customers grow their margins by transforming their business models away from selling individual products and services to providing bundled business solutions. Gain competitive advantage by selling physical goods, services, service contracts, subscriptions, and professional services as part of a single order, and keep track of the entire process with comprehensive analytics.