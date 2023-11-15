Solution Business in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition
Accelerate the transition towards becoming an intelligent enterprise: Solution Business in SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition helps customers grow their margins by transforming their business models away from selling individual products and services to providing bundled business solutions. Gain competitive advantage by selling physical goods, services, service contracts, subscriptions, and professional services as part of a single order, and keep track of the entire process with comprehensive analytics.
SAP Solution Order Management
Solution Order Management is part of RISE with SAP, an offer that meets organizations at whatever stage they are in their digital transformation. It helps them grow through business innovation and operational efficiency while doing it all sustainably.
Solution Order Management in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2502 Release
New innovations to support your transition to successful solution selling with the 2502 release of SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition include:
- Flexible Pricing for Solution Bundles
- Enhance Subscription Billing Functionality in Solution Orders
- Link Equipment to One-Time Service Items
- Support of Contract Accounts in Solution Orders
Solution Order Management in SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition 2408
Innovations for Solution Order Management in the 2408 release include:
- Changeable Sales Orders for Solution Orders
- Non-Valuated Products in Solution Orders
- Rateplan Selection Capabilities on Subscription Items in Solution Orders
- Further Sales Kit of type CPFH supported in Solution Orders
Solution Order Management in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2402 Release
With the 2402 release of SAP S/4HANA Cloud public edition, new features in solution order management simplify your transformation to new business models and higher revenues via selling solutions. Check out the content below to stay up to date:
Solution Order Management in SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition 2308
Innovations for Solution Order Management in the 2308 release include:
- Credit Checks for Solution Orders
- Mass Creation of Business Solution Orders
- Refinement of Profit-Center Determination in Solution Orders
- Enhanced Text Handling for Better Support of Notes in Solution Orders
