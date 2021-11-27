SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition Manufacturing

Become more responsive to customers. Develop real-time visibility and transparency over manufacturing operations, optimize manufacturing processes, and collaborate in global networks while lowering total manufacturing costs. Ask questions about and discuss the following topics: Production planning, quality management, process manufacturing, discrete manufacturing, material requirements planning, capacity planning.

New Product Releases

SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition, helps your company innovate and take advantage of quarterly new product releases. We will guide you throughout each release with exclusive customer webinars and important content so you know how to leverage new capabilities.

Find the right asset with only one click

Time saver to easily find all needed & recommended content for SAP S/4HANA Cloud public edition on topic and scope item level with just ONE CLICK.

NEW: Quick Content Search (S/4HANA Cloud for Manufacturing, public edition specific)

Latest Release

Expert Talk: Manufacture with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition

In this Expert Talk the SAP experts Markus Oertelt, Jakob Schneller and Katarzyna Gerken, debunk common myths about cloud ERP systems in manufacturing and demonstrate the seamless integration of production engineering, lifecycle management, and AI-driven decision-making.

Manufacturing in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2502

The key highlights shared in this video are:
  • Buffer Level Zone Update
  • Mass Edit in Process Production Versions
  • Background Mass Edit
  • Manual Certificate Receipt Creation in Quality Management

SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Manufacturing Public Edition 2408

The key highlights shared in this video are:

  • Enhanced Recording of the “As-Found” Condition with the Perform Maintenance Jobs App

  • Mass Change Custom Fields of Maintenance Plans and Items

  • New Filter for Maintenance Requests

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Manufacturing Documentation
SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Manufacturing & Supply Chain - The Link Collection
