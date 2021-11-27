SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition and Project Control
Get accurate insights into project and portfolio performance at any time. With SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition and Product Lifecycle Management, companies can manage a wide range of project types in their organizations. Tightly embedded into the end-to-end business processes, project managers can plan, execute, and monitor projects and collaborate with stakeholders for joint success. Ask questions about and discuss: EPPM in SAP S/4HANA Cloud and SAP Project and Resource Management such as Resource, Project and Portfolio Management, Project Collaboration, Project Financial, and Logistic Control.
Release Navigators are part of the SAP Enterprise Support offering to help simply planning by bringing release ready content to a single access point.
Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2502
The key highlights shared in this video are:
- Staff Resources in Enterprise Projects Using an SAP Project and Resource Management
- Enhancements in “Project Cost Report”
- Maintenance of WBS Element Milestones
Understand the Fundamentals
Product Assistance (SAP Help)
Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management
Start your Learning Journey here: Implementing SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition for R&D Engineering
Best Practices (Version – Line of Business – R&D/Engineering - Project Control)
Delivered Key Innovations by Releases
Release Demo Playlist for Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management
Release Blogs
2502 | Past Releases in this Link Collection Blog Post
SAP S/4HANA Cloud Early Release Series (SAP Learning Hub license required)
2408 | 2402 | 2308 | 2302 | 2208 | 2202 | 2111 | 2108 | 2105 | 2102 | 2011 | 2008 | 2005
SAP S/4HANA Product Expert Training (Internal & Partner Access)
2408 | 2402 | 2308 | 2302 | 2208 | 2202 | 2102 | 2008 | 2002
What's New and Coming Soon
Roadmap Explorer Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management
Get Insights from SAP Experts
Demo (Partner Access): S/4HANA Cloud: Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management (EPPM) for R&D Projects
Demo (SAP Access only): S/4HANA Cloud: Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management (EPPM) for Capital Investment Projects
Demo (Partner Access): S/4HANA Cloud: Enterprise Revenue Projects Execution
Demo (SAP Access only): S/4HANA Cloud: Project Financial Control
Blog: Intercompany Cost Allocations in S/4HANA Cloud
Blog: New Resource-Related Intercompany Billing in SAP S/4HANA Cloud
Blog: Project Billing for Customer Projects in SAP S/4HANA Cloud
Blog: Managing Project Planning and Execution With Project Demand in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition
Blog: How to leverage Project Demands in Enterprise Projects
Blog: Alternative entry point for professional services projects in SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition
Blog: The two project control possibilities in SAP S/4HANA Cloud: Enterprise projects and professional services projects
Blog: Business Logic Extensions for Enterprise Projects
Blog: Generate Customer Project Id via BAdI Project Determination (/S4PPM/PROJECT_DETERMINATION_2)
Blog: End-to-End Process Demo - Project Resourcing and Procurement for R&D Projects
Live Session Recordings (In-Depth with SAP S/4HANA Cloud)
Project Control Possibilities in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition: Enterprise & Professional Service Projects - February 2024
Managing Project Planning and Execution With Project Demand - June 2024
SAP Project and Resource Management
Product Assistance (SAP Help)
Blog: SAP Project and Resource Management a brief introduction
Blog: Reduce project cycle time using collaboration capabilities in SAP Project and Resource Management
Blog: Overcoming Challenges in Staffing Customer Project... - SAP Community
Blog: Setup Resource Management Capability in SAP Projects and Resource Management
Blog: Integrate Resource Management Capability in SAP Project and Resource Management with SAP Master Data
Blog: Unlock Efficient Resource Management with AI in SAP Project and Resource Management
Trial: SAP Project and Resource Management
Live Session Recordings (In-Depth with SAP S/4HANA Cloud)
Collaborative Project Management - October 2022
Collaborative Project and Resource Management - November 2023
What's New and Coming Soon
Resource Map
