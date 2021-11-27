SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition and Project Control

Get accurate insights into project and portfolio performance at any time. With SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition and Product Lifecycle Management, companies can manage a wide range of project types in their organizations. Tightly embedded into the end-to-end business processes, project managers can plan, execute, and monitor projects and collaborate with stakeholders for joint success. Ask questions about and discuss: EPPM in SAP S/4HANA Cloud and SAP Project and Resource Management such as Resource, Project and Portfolio Management, Project Collaboration, Project Financial, and Logistic Control.

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Product Expert Training

For partners and internals: From September 23rd to October 2nd, we will be sharing the latest insights and product expertise. Check out the landing page with detailed agenda and register for the session on Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management.

Please note that your SAP Learning Hub license needs to be up-to-date and that you're logged-in on the platform to see the sessions listed.

Get ready for release with Release Navigators

Release Navigators are part of the SAP Enterprise Support offering to help simply planning by bringing release ready content to a single access point.

Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2502

The key highlights shared in this video are:

  • Staff Resources in Enterprise Projects Using an SAP Project and Resource Management
  • Enhancements in “Project Cost Report”
  • Maintenance of WBS Element Milestones
Understand the Fundamentals

Product Assistance (SAP Help)

Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management

Start your Learning Journey here: Implementing SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition for R&D Engineering

Best Practices (Version – Line of Business – R&D/Engineering - Project Control)

Delivered Key Innovations by Releases

Release Demo Playlist for Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management

Release Blogs

2502 | Past Releases in this Link Collection Blog Post

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Early Release Series (SAP Learning Hub license required)

2502

2408 | 2402 | 23082302 | 2208 | 2202 | 2111 | 2108 | 2105 | 2102 | 2011 | 2008 | 2005

SAP S/4HANA Product Expert Training (Internal & Partner Access)

2408 | 2402 | 2308 | 2302 | 2208 | 2202 | 2102 | 2008 | 2002

What's New and Coming Soon

Roadmap Explorer Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management

Get Insights from SAP Experts

Demo (Partner Access): S/4HANA Cloud: Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management (EPPM) for R&D Projects

Demo (SAP Access only): S/4HANA Cloud: Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management (EPPM) for Capital Investment Projects

Demo (Partner Access): S/4HANA Cloud: Enterprise Revenue Projects Execution

Demo (SAP Access only): S/4HANA Cloud: Project Financial Control

Blog: Intercompany Cost Allocations in S/4HANA Cloud

Blog: New Resource-Related Intercompany Billing in SAP S/4HANA Cloud

Blog: Project Billing for Customer Projects in SAP S/4HANA Cloud

Blog: Managing Project Planning and Execution With Project Demand in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition

Blog: How to leverage Project Demands in Enterprise Projects

Blog: Alternative entry point for professional services projects in SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition

Blog: The two project control possibilities in SAP S/4HANA Cloud: Enterprise projects and professional services projects

Blog: Business Logic Extensions for Enterprise Projects

Blog: Generate Customer Project Id via BAdI Project Determination (/S4PPM/PROJECT_DETERMINATION_2)

Blog: End-to-End Process Demo - Project Resourcing and Procurement for R&D Projects

Live Session Recordings (In-Depth with SAP S/4HANA Cloud)

Project Control Possibilities in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition: Enterprise & Professional Service Projects - February 2024

Managing Project Planning and Execution With Project Demand - June 2024

SAP Project and Resource Management

Product Assistance (SAP Help)

Blog: SAP Project and Resource Management a brief introduction

Blog: Reduce project cycle time using collaboration capabilities in SAP Project and Resource Management

Blog: Overcoming Challenges in Staffing Customer Project... - SAP Community

Blog: Setup Resource Management Capability in SAP Projects and Resource Management

Blog: Integrate Resource Management Capability in SAP Project and Resource Management with SAP Master Data

Blog: Unlock Efficient Resource Management with AI in SAP Project and Resource Management

Trial: SAP Project and Resource Management

Live Session Recordings (In-Depth with SAP S/4HANA Cloud)

Collaborative Project Management - October 2022

Collaborative Project and Resource Management - November 2023

What's New and Coming Soon

Roadmap Explorer SAP Project and Resource Management

