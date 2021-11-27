SAP BW/4HANA Videos
Find a selection curated SAP BW/4HANA videos in SAP Community and on YouTube.
SAP BW/4HANA Videos in SAP Community
- Creating Dataflow Templates in the BW Modeling Tools: This video shows you how to model a data flow template in the BW Modeling Tools. The data flow is modeled with non-persistent objects, which you or another user can persist later on
- How to work with large data flows in the BW Modeling Tools in Eclipse: This video shows some tips and tricks to make it easier to work with large dataflow
SAP BW/4HANA On YouTube
The video demo shows how to create an InfoSource using the Modelling Tools for SAP BW and SAP BW/4HANA
The video demo shows how to create an InfoObject of type Key Figure using the Modelling Tools for SAP BW and SAP BW/4HANA
The video demo shows how to create an InfoObject of type Characteristic using the Modelling Tools for SAP BW and SAP BW/4HANA
Accessing documentation in the Modeling Tools for SAP BW and SAP BW/4HANA
This video shows how to create an aggregation level using the BW Modeling Tools in SAP BW/4HANA
SAP BW on HANA Videos On YouTube
- How to install Eclipse v2
Eclipse Install with SAP Tools using Online installation for SAP BW on SAP HANA
This video goes through the steps to create a Query using the Eclipse based Query tool in SAP BW on HANA
This video demo goes through the steps to create an Advanced Data Store Object in SAP BW on HANA
This video goes through the steps to create a Composite Provider in SAP BW on HANA
This video goes through the steps to create an Open ODS View in SAP BW on HANA
This demo video will show how to install a standard eclipse package and perform an online installation of the SAP HANA Tools, ABAP Development Tools, and BW Modeling Tools in SAP BW on HANA
This video demo will show some of the features and configuration options in the Eclipse modelling environment for SAP SAP BW on HANA
This video will show how to upgrade the SAP HANA Studio with ABAP Development and BW Modeling Tools. In addition to upgrading to the Luna based release, the latest BW modeling capabilities will be installed in SAP BW on HANA
The demo will go through the steps to install the SAP HANA Studio, the ABAP Development Tools (ADT), and the BW Model Tools (BW-MT). This demo is split into two parts. Part one will go over downloading the necessary components and extracting them for deployment SAP BW on HANA
The demo will go through the steps to install the SAP HANA Studio, the ABAP Development Tools (ADT), and the BW Model Tools (BW-MT). This demo is split into two parts. Part one will go over downloading the necessary components and extracting them for deployment SAP BW on HANA