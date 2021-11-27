SAP BW/4HANA 2.0
With version 2.0, SAP BW/4HANA continues to deliver on SAP's vision for a modern packaged data warehousing solution. This vision encompasses simplifying every aspect of data warehousing, capitalizing on all business applications and modern data sources via smart integration, and driving innovation with a unified data platform. The new version 2.0 improves the efficiency of administrative tasks, facilitates integrating with SAP lines of business applications in the cloud, and enhances data harmonization capabilities thanks to a tighter integration with SAP Data Hub. Version 2.0 pushes standard maintenance and support for SAP BW/4HANA to go at least until 2024 with follow-on releases to keep pushing beyond this date in the future. It demonstrates SAP's commitment to continue delivering innovations to more than 16,000 customers running SAP BW or SAP BW/4HANA deployed on-premise or hosted in the cloud, and to enable SAP S/4HANA customers to become intelligent enterprises.
Introduction
Check out the new features and enhancements coming with SAP BW/4HANA 2.0 .
- What's new with SAP BW/HANA 2.0 SP07?
- What's new with SAP BW/HANA 2.0 SP04?
- What's new with SAP BW/4HANA 2.0
- Watch the ASUG Webcast with Lothar Henkes and Gordon Witzel
- Data Protection & Privacy with SAP BW/4HANA and SAP BW
- SAP Support Page for SAP BW/4HANA
Videos and Tutorials
- 3-min introductory YouTube video (Thomas Zurek)
- What's New with SAP BW/4HANA 2.0”- The major features in SAP BW/4HANA 2.0.
- What's New with SAP BW/4HANA 2.0”- The Web Cockpit
- How to manage DataStore Objects using the SAP BW/4HANA Cockpit 2.0
- How to manage InfoObjects using the SAP BW/4HANA Cockpit 2.0
- Data Protection & Privacy with Data Protection Workbench (Heiko Schneider, Product Management SAP)
- Download from the SAP Service Marketplace
- How to manage Data Tiering Optimization in SAP BW/4HANA 2.0: Data Volume Statistics
- How to manage Data Tiering Optimization in SAP BW/4HANA 2.0: Data Tiering Maintenance
- How to manage Data Tiering Optimization in SAP BW/4HANA 2.0 - dashboard and overview apps