SAP BW/4HANA Cockpit

The feature pack SAP BW/4HANA 1.0, SP 08 includes the SAP BW/4HANA Cockpit, which provides you with some SAP Fiori apps for process chain modeling and monitoring and for the administration of InfoProviders.

In-App Help

This blog explains the in-app help called the Web Assistant. Read more

SAP HANA Academy - BW/4HANA Cockpit - Managing DatsStore Objects

In this video we will take a look at how to manage DataStore Objects within the SAP BW/4HANA Cockpit. Watch the video

SAP HANA Academy - BW/4HANA Cockpit - Managing InfoStore Objects

In this video we will take a look at how to manage InfoStore Objects within the SAP BW/4HANA Cockpit. Watch the video

Browse this Topic
SAP BW/4HANA
In-App HelpSAP HANA Academy - BW/4HANA Cockpit - Managing DatsStore ObjectsSAP HANA Academy - BW/4HANA Cockpit - Managing InfoStore Objects