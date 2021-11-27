SAP BW/4HANA Cockpit
The feature pack SAP BW/4HANA 1.0, SP 08 includes the SAP BW/4HANA Cockpit, which provides you with some SAP Fiori apps for process chain modeling and monitoring and for the administration of InfoProviders.
In-App Help
This blog explains the in-app help called the Web Assistant. Read more
SAP HANA Academy - BW/4HANA Cockpit - Managing DatsStore Objects
In this video we will take a look at how to manage DataStore Objects within the SAP BW/4HANA Cockpit. Watch the video
SAP HANA Academy - BW/4HANA Cockpit - Managing InfoStore Objects
In this video we will take a look at how to manage InfoStore Objects within the SAP BW/4HANA Cockpit. Watch the video