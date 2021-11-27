SAP BW/4HANA Data Tiering Optimization

SAP Data Tiering Optimization is an option to optimize the memory footprint of data in SAP BW/4HANA and streamline administration and development, thereby reducing TCO.

Introducing one data tiering concept for hot, warm and cold data based on Advanced DataStore Objects enables users to create full flexible partitions based on the data temperature in SAP BW/4HANA. Find the full presentation here:

Furthermore, find a technical overview presentation of the SAP HANA Extension Nodes here: