SAP BW/4HANA Content The content represents logical data models that are then mapped to the physical data model from the SAP Business Suite applications as a starting point. The content is intended as a foundation for designing, modeling, and building your EDW, and while rarely used as delivered, it provides a jump start that facilitates faster and more consistent delivery of EDW projects. Additional physical data models can be easily mapped to the Logical data model in BW, which in turn generates the new, extended physical model in HANA. Providing Business Content as a part of our EDW solutions has been a differentiator for SAP since the early releases of SAP Business Warehouse (BW).