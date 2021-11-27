Modeling Experience for SAP Business Warehouse in Eclipse
Since SAP BW 7.4 powered by SAP HANA and also with SAP BW/4HANA, we introduce modelling experience for SAP BW in eclipse. This toolset (BWMT) provides a common user experience via a central, unified, modeling environment: - Attractive, flexible and simplified BW modeling tools - Harmonization BW and HANA modeling environments - Integration of BW and HANA models in one modeling approach
Versions and Delivered Objects in Eclipse
This note contains information about schedules for Releases and Support Packages of SAP BW Modeling Tools (Login required)
Installation
Learning Videos: Installation Upgrade and Configuration
- How to Install SAP HANA Studio with ABAP-BW Tools – Part I The demo will go through the steps to install the SAP HANA Studio, the ABAP Development Tools (ADT), and the BW Model Tools (BW-MT). This demo is split into two parts. Part one will go over downloading the necessary components and extracting them for deployment.
- How to Install SAP HANA Studio with ABAP-BW Tools – Part II
- How to install Eclipse with HANA-ABAP-BW tools using Online Installation This demo video will show how to install a standard eclipse package and perform the online installation of the SAP HANA Tools, ABAP Development Tools, and BW Modeling Tools.
- How to Upgrade and Add Features to SAP Hana Studio (ABAP-BW) This video will show how to upgrade the SAP HANA Studio with ABAP Development and BW Modeling Tools. In addition to upgrading to the Luna based release, the latest BW modeling capabilities will be installed.
Learning Videos: Modeling
- How to create an Open ODS View in SAP BW on HANA This video goes through the steps to create an Open ODS View in SAP BW on HANA.
- How to create a Composite Provider in SAP BW on HANA This video goes through the steps to create a Composite Provider in SAP BW on HANA.
- How to create a Query using the Eclipse based Query tool in SAP BW on HANA This video goes through the steps to create a Query using the Eclipse based Query tool in SAP BW on HANA.
- How to create an InfoObject This video goes through the steps how to create an InfoObject by the example of a characteristic.
- How to create an InfoObject (Key Figure) This video shows how to create an InfoObject by the example of a key figure.
- How to create an InfoSource using the BW Modeling Tools This video shows how to create an InfoSource
- How to create DataSources using the BW Modeling Tools This video shows how to create DataSources using the BW Modeling Tools
- How to create source systems using the BW Modeling Tools This video shows how to create source systems using the BW Modeling Tools
- How to create an Open Hub Destination using the BW Modeling Tools This video shows how to create an Open Hub Destination using the BW Modeling Tools.
- Tips and tricks: How to create a data flow template in the BW Modeling Tools. This video shows how to create a data flow template.(BW/4HANA)
- Tips and tricks: How to work with large data flows in the BW Modeling Tools. This video shows how to work with large data flows.(BW/4HANA)