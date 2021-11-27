Modeling Experience for SAP Business Warehouse in Eclipse Since SAP BW 7.4 powered by SAP HANA and also with SAP BW/4HANA, we introduce modelling experience for SAP BW in eclipse. This toolset (BWMT) provides a common user experience via a central, unified, modeling environment: - Attractive, flexible and simplified BW modeling tools - Harmonization BW and HANA modeling environments - Integration of BW and HANA models in one modeling approach