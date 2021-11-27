Modeling Experience for SAP Business Warehouse in Eclipse

Since SAP BW 7.4 powered by SAP HANA and also with SAP BW/4HANA, we introduce modelling experience for SAP BW in eclipse. This toolset (BWMT) provides a common user experience via a central, unified, modeling environment: - Attractive, flexible and simplified BW modeling tools - Harmonization BW and HANA modeling environments - Integration of BW and HANA models in one modeling approach

Versions and Delivered Objects in Eclipse

This note contains information about schedules for Releases and Support Packages of SAP BW Modeling Tools (Login required)

Installation

Tips & Tricks

Learning Videos: Installation Upgrade and Configuration

Learning Videos: Modeling

