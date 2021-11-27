SAP BW/4HANA
SAP BW/4HANA is an evolution of SAP BW that is completely optimized and tailored to SAP HANA. It is SAP’s next-generation data warehouse solution and a new product (not a legal successor of any existing SAP Business Warehouse solution), built entirely on one of the most advanced in-memory platforms today – SAP HANA.
New: Feature Overview of SAP BW/4HANA 2023 Feature Package 04
Product Information SAP BW/4HANA 2023
Product Information SAP BW/HANA 2021
SAP continues to innovate industry leading data warehousing technologies with SAP Data Warehouse Cloud and SAP BW/4HANA to enable the Intelligent Enterprise.
SAP BW/4HANA Conversion
One of the most frequently asked questions is how you can get from your current data warehouse landscape to SAP BW/4HANA. At SAP, we realize each of our customers are starting their journey to a modern data warehouse from various places. That’s why we have created distinct paths, complete with distinct services and tools, to help you achieve your goals in the most direct fashion, with the least disruption. Read more about the different kind of Conversions, Availability, installation and where to find further information on the following pages
SAP BW/4HANA Data Tiering Optimization
Does all your data justify your hardware and license cost? Would you like to decouple hardware growth from data growth? See what is possible with SAP BW/4HANA Data Tiering Optimization
Modeling Tools for SAP BW/4HANA and SAP BW in Eclipse
We collected detailed information about available demos, videos, How-To's, release schedule and more.
System Copy Automation for SAP Business Warehouse System Landscapes (BW PCA)
System copy configuration of SAP Business Warehouse (SAP BW and BW/4HANA) system landscape is highly complex due to the many connections between the involved application systems.